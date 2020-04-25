Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with Free Guy director Shawn Levy again for a new time travel adventure movie. This will be the next project for both the star and the director, with a 4th quarter production start planned on the East Coast. However, it is unclear if the movie will be able to begin production on time, due to the world's current state of affairs. Free Guy was supposed to hit theaters this summer, but will now come out at the end of the year instead.

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy or partnering with Skydance for the untitled time travel movie, which was at one time referred to as Our Name is Adam. The project has been in development since 2012 and Tom Cruise was briefly attached at one point in time, though that obviously did not work out. The new version of the script was written by Jonathan Tropper, who wrote Levy's This is Where I Leave You. The new script is being reconfigured from something that T.S. Nowlin originally wrote. It's unclear what the new title of the movie will be at this time.

Ryan Reynolds is set to play a "man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they encounter their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds." No other castings have been announced as of this writing, but this seems like the type of movie where Reynolds will be able to get some Back to the Future jokes in, probably while addressing the camera and breaking the fourth wall like he does as the Merc with a Mouth in the Deadpool franchise.

Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will serve as producers on the untitled time travel adventure alongside Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy. Also producing is George Dewey through Reynolds' Maximum Effort banner. With production expected to begin by the end of the year, one can see a possible late 2021 or early 2022 release date, though that could change at any moment. Since nearly everything is getting pushed back, movie theaters are going to be overflowing with new movies for the foreseeable future.

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds are currently in the post-production phase for Free Guy. The movie was made for 20th Century Fox before Disney's acquisition of the studio. Levy and Reynolds have shared footage with fans and the video game movie has quite a bit of buzz surrounding it. While it was originally supposed to open in July, Free Guy will now open in theaters on December 11th, as long as everything works out in the next few months. Movie theaters could open up by July, so everything might work out for the movie. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the new time travel adventure from Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy.