Several new details have emerged regarding the upcoming Ryan Reynolds Time Travel Movie. Recently scooped up by Netflix, the currently untitled movie will see Reynolds once again team-up with Free Guy director Shawn Levy, and has David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger on board as producers. While much of the detail regarding the movie were previously unknown, the newly revealed synopsis gives us a good idea of what to expect from these time travel escapades.

"Adam Reed, age 13, and still grieving the sudden death of his father a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot hiding there. This mysterious pilot (Ryan Reynolds) turns out to be the older version of HIMSELF from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission and together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world."

Along with the synopsis, several character descriptions have also been revealed for this Netflix original, including those who will likely be assisting the two versions of Adam on their mission. Here are the character breakdowns.

[CHRISTOS - OPEN GENDER] Male or female, 40s, open ethnicity (BIPOC, Indigenous, East Asian, South Asian, MENA, etc.). Please submit actors 5'11″ and above. This role needs to be played by someone highly physical, martial arts or fighting skills a plus (please denote in submission notes). Christos is "the muscle"; Sorian's loyal right-hand man/woman and TAC pilot. Should have a memorable face that stands out in a crowd. Tough but not in the thick-neck cliché kind of way. SUPPORTING.

[RAY DOLLARHYDE] Male, 14 years old, Caucasian. A kid who's been shaving since he was 10, thrives in his role as the school bully, and loves chasing after one of his favorite targets... Adam. SUPPORTING.

[DR. RADCLIFFE] Male, 50s, open ethnicity. Adam's school guidance counselor. He's had a soft spot for Adam since his dad passed. They've developed a rapport, considering Adam has been in his office multiple times for fighting. He tries to connect with Adam to no avail...15 lines, 2 scenes.

Reynolds' time travel movie was originally set up eight years ago over at Paramount, during which time Mission: Impossible star and Hollywood icon Tom Cruise was attached. Since then the script has gone through several rewrites, with the most recent iteration being penned by Irreplaceable You and Banshee screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. The movie is due to start filming in Vancouver around November.

The untitled time travel movie will not be the first time that Reynolds has been embraced by the streaming giant, with the actor appearing in Michael Bay's recent action flick 6 Underground. This also won't be the first time that Reynolds has teamed up with director Shawn Levy, with the two having crafted the upcoming Free Guy.

Set in the open world video game Free City, an amalgamation of Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite, Guy, played by Reynolds, is a non-player character (NPC) working as a bank teller. Thanks to a code developed by programmers Milly and Keys inserted into Free City by the publisher Antoine, Guy becomes aware of his world being a video game, and takes steps to make himself the hero, creating a race against time to save the game before the developers can shut it down.

Free Guy is scheduled to hit theaters on December 11, 2020, by 20th Century Studios. This comes to us from The Hashtag Show.