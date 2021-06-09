Father's Day is just around the corner on June 20th, and what better way to celebrate than to give the old man a "vasectomy." Not exactly as it sounds, this is not a suggestion to make sure that he's your father and your father alone - which sounds like some really creepy child-stalking-dad plotline from a movie - but is part of the latest advertisement for Ryan Reynolds' company, Aviation Gin. For those who don't know, the Deadpool actor, when not sharing insults with Hugh Jackman on the site, spends a lot of his Twitter time publicizing the brand. As is normal at this time of year, many companies are promoting a variety of ways dads can be celebrated, and Ryan Reynolds has come out on top with his hilarious ad.

The star's new commercial sees him creating a special cocktail which he has decided to call "The Vasectomy" for "no f*cking reason at all." During the short video, Ryan Reynolds details the ingredients and instructions for anyone wanting to try The Vasectomy themselves - although it might be best to explain the name in advance before telling your dear old dad that is what you are planning. For those wanting to try it themselves, Reynolds instructs to fill a glass with ice, add 1oz of cranberry juice, 3oz of tonic, a dash of lemon, and 1.5 oz of Aviation Gin. Check out the video below.

This Father’s Day, follow the procedure below to enjoy a refreshing @AviationGin cocktail I’ve dubbed ’THE VASECTOMY’ for no reason in particular. pic.twitter.com/E79Lu2GTrA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 9, 2021

His followers on Twitter were quick to get in on the action, replying with various quips in response to the name of the cocktail, which we would like to assume is what Reynolds was going for. Here is a selection of just some of the 250+ comments.

I'm a 45 year old, single father of 2 teen boys. I feel like I could use one of those.



I mean, the drink... of course. — Stuart Duncan (@autismfather) June 9, 2021

Comes with a bag of peas to sit on for three days. — YetAnotherLokiAcct (@YetAcct) June 9, 2021

Good thing we serve @AviationGin at the Rio Theatre now everyone can get a Vasectomy while they watch a movie! @RioTheatre@VancityReynolds#FathersDay — Corinne Lea (@Shamelesslee) June 9, 2021

Had a vasectomy 3 weeks ago and the bit with the lemon reminded me too much of what they did to my testicles — James Williams (@whitleyjam) June 9, 2021

Reynolds is no stranger to advertising the brands he is involved in. For Aviation Gin he has done a Green Lantern watch party, which he said he needed the gin to get through, and hired LeVar Burton for one of his adverts. For anyone who doubts his business skills, he recently appeared on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine, and though his production company, Maximum Effort, he has put out a whole host of adverts, including one for his Mint Mobile company, which was responsible for bringing Rick Moranis out of retirement.

However, business success isn't likely to see the actor give up his day job as Reynolds is currently soon to be seen in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Red Notice and Free Guy, as well as recently completing filming on The Adam Project, which also stars Mark Ruffalo, who plays Reynolds' dad in the movie, appropriately for this article. I wonder if he offered him a Vasectomy during the shoot?

As if all this isn't enough, Disney have recently been reported to be ready to run with Deadpool 3, which Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed will remain R rated, and Reynolds was on Twitter earlier this week teasing fans with an image of his Deadpool mask in a backpack, suggesting that news is imminent of the third outing for the comic book character.