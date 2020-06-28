Acclaimed actor and legendary prankster Sacha Baron Cohen is apparently at it again, crashing a right-wing rally over the weekend and tricking those in attendance into singing along to a hateful, racist song. Known for using eccentric characters to prank people in movies like Borat and Bruno, Cohen showed up at the Washington Three Percenters' March for Our Rights 3 rally in Olympia, Washington on Saturday looking very much like an American farmer. Claiming to be the head of a political action committee, Cohen was granted access to the stage, and organizers would come to regret that decision moments later.

In a spectacle that has been captured on video, Cohen can be seen on the stage singing a country song with bizarre lyrics to the crowd. He talks about injecting former President Obama and Dr. Anthony Fauci with the "Wuhan flu" before suggesting to instead "chop them up like the Saudis do." Cohen even instructs the crowd to sing along, and many people in the audience can be heard repeating the lines said by the on-stage character. Meanwhile, organizers had caught on to the trick, but Cohen had arrived at the event with a security team -- which prevented anyone from escorting Cohen off the stage or cutting him off mid-song.

Not everyone sees the humor in Cohen's newest stunt. "Came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting s---," Yelm city council member James Connor Blair is quoted as saying in a tweet that has since gone viral. Blair also details how Cohen's security blocked organizers from cutting off the audio or removing Cohen from the stage, and also how the security team escorted him away to a waiting ambulance for a quick escape after the song. "Disgusted with what Sacha did, all for a bullsh-t stunt," Blair adds, calling it a "smack in the face" to the organizers of the event.

This post is by a city council member in Yelm, Washington. Earlier this afternoon, Sacha Baron Cohen crashed the event of Washington 3% - a right-wing group of armed insurrectionists and white supremacists - in Olympia.



As if that wasn't enough, Cohen apparently had yet another trick up his sleeve, pulling one more fast one on the group. When organizers were doing interviews about what had just happened, Cohen -- in an entirely new disguise -- casually walked right up to stand alongside them, listening to them directly as they described their version of what had gone down. Cohen in his alternate disguise was captured by a photograph that's now floating around on Twitter as well, and his fans are finding it to be hilarious.

In 2018, Cohen took his talents to the small screen for the Showtime comedy series Who Is America?. As with Cohen's other projects, the series featured him portraying various made-up characters to prank unsuspecting victims into doing or saying regrettable things. This includes tricking Georgia state rep Jason Spencer into baring his buttocks and spouting racial slurs, a prank that led to Spencer's resignation from the Georgia House of Representatives. Although the series was highly acclaimed, Cohen has insisted in the time since that he had no plans to produce a second season of Who Is America?.

As of now, it's not clear if Cohen's newest prank will be a part of a potential second season of the Showtime series, or if he's working on another movie or television project. Knowing Cohen, it's possible the entire stunt could have been performed merely to entertain himself and those of us who've seen the footage. In any case, it's going to be interesting to see what all of this is for, but chances are Cohen is going to stay tight-lipped on what he's doing for now. This news comes to us from TMZ.