Rudy Giuliani called the cops on comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. The former New York Mayor and current personal attorney for Donald Trump was interviewed for Cohen's upcoming mystery project. It's unclear if this interview attempt was for a new season of Who Is America?, but it certainly fits the bill, especially considering that the comedian was spotted at a Trump rally recently.

Rudy Giuliani is pretty proud of himself for realizing he was the target of a prank. He was under the assumption that he was being interviewed about some of Donald Trump's current policies in regard to current events. The faux-interview took place at Manhattan's Mark Hotel earlier this week and it concerned the former mayor enough to call the NYPD. He had this to say about the situation.

"This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn't what I would call distractingly attractive. This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away."

This definitely sounds like an interview that Sacha Baron Cohen would normally pull off. While the outfit seems like something Cohen's Bruno character would wear, the comedian had previously announced that the character is retired since he's so popular. Rudy Giuliani says he later "realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen." He claims, "I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn't get me."

While Sacha Baron Cohen is pretty well-known, there's not a whole lot of people who would have thought that Rudy Giuliani is a fan of his work. "I am a fan of some of his movies, Borat in particular, because I've been to Kazakhstan," he said. Perhaps the best part about the interview with the former New York mayor is that he did a Borat accent. He joked, "'She is my sister. She is number four prostitute in all of Kazakhstan.' That was pretty funny." Hopefully the audio from this interview will be released publicly, because it sounds hilarious.

The Rudy Giuliani botched interview seems to fall in line with the interview with former Alaska mayor Sarah Palin that he attempted for Who Is America? The interview was never used, but it was the perfect controversy to promote the show, which could happen with this Giuliani news. Cohen is a pro and it's not like him and his crew to fail interviews, especially with someone so high profile. However, everybody makes mistakes from time to time, even Sacha Baron Cohen. The interview with Rudy Giuliani was originally conducted by Page Six. If you're listening Page Six, please release the audio of this interview.