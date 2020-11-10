Chris Pratt is reteaming with the Russo brothers. The actor has signed on to star as one of the leads in Saigon Bodyguards, a remake of the 2016 Vietnamese action/comedy of the same name. Pratt will star alongside Wu Jing. Universal Pictures is behind the project and, considering all of the talent involved, they have reason to think they might have a big hit on their hands.

According to multiple reports, Chris Pratt will produce and star in Saigon Bodyguards. Joe Russo and Anthony Russo will also produce through their AGBO production company. Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (What Men Want, Veep) are penning the screenplay. There is no word yet on who will end up in the director's chair. Ken Ochiai was at the helm for the original.

The original Saigon Bodyguards centers on two bodyguards who let an important asset get away. The project represents a reunion for Chris Pratt and the Russos. Joe and Anthony Russo previously directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Pratt appeared in both movies as Star-Lord, reprising his role from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Infinity War grossed more than $2 billion worldwide and Endgame went on to become the highest-grossing movie in history, overtaking James Cameron's Avatar. So this is surely a welcome reunion.

As for Wu Jing, the Russo brothers also consulted on Wolf Warrior 2, which the actor starred in. It ranks as one of the highest-grossing non-English language releases ever, taking in $870 million at the global box office. Again, this adds fuel to the fire that Universal has all of the pieces in place for a hit here. Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly will oversee the project for the studio.

Understandably so, Joe and Anthony Russo have become some of the most sought-after creative talents in Hollywood right now. Since wrapping up their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they have amassed a growling slate of projects including Cherry, their upcoming directorial effort starring Tom Holland. The Russos were also behind Netflix's Extraction, which starred Chris Hemsworth. The movie performed exceedingly well and a sequel is currently in the works. Netflix additionally picked up The Gray Man, which has Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans attached to star. It is said to be their biggest financial commitment ever for a movie.

As for Chris Pratt, this adds to his ever-growing list of high-profile movies. The actor is set to return as Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Dominion, which recently wrapped filming for a summer 2022 release. He will also return as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which has been on Marvel's to-do list for some time. Pratt is also attached to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Cowboy Ninja Viking. There is no word yet on when filming is expected to begin on Saigon Bodyguards but it does sound like a project in the relatively early stages. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Variety.