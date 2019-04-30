Warwick Davis (Leprechaun) stars in the hallucinatory new horror epic Saint Bernard, releasing this May. From legendary FX Master Gabe Bartalos (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Darkman) comes a must-see for the truly adventurous, premiering on Blu-ray, DVD and digital platforms May 14 from Severin Films.

A classical music composer named Bernard (Jason Dugré) combats his deteriorating mental state in this surrealist film by director Gabe Bartalos, which explores the decay of both mind and flesh. On a turbulent ride through his hallucinatory journey, Bernard meets a menagerie of bizarre characters that defy the dichotomy between good and evil. Protectors and guardians come to him in many forms, yet demons still lurk in the shadows of his mind.

Shot on Super 16mm and 35mm film, the highly-anticipated horror jaunt fixes on a classical musical conductor who unravels into the abyss of insanity. Jason Dugre (Bosch), Katy Sullivan (Last Man Standing), Peter Iasillo Jr. (HellBilly 58), Bob Zmuda (Man on the Moon) and Warwick Davis (Leprechaun, Willow, Solo, Return of the Jedi) star.

Gabe Bartalos, the film's director, writer and special effects artist pulls heavily from his ripe imagination, creating extraordinary characters, bizarre set designs, and incredibly inspired prosthetic effects. Amid a palette of dark themes, the film takes its audience on a turbulent ride through Bernard's surreal adventures as he spirals into madness.

Saint Bernard's marvelously hypnotic tone displays influences characteristic of prior collaborations with art world icon Matthew Barney, horror aficionado Frank Henenlotter, and renowned photographer Mark Seliger, yet carves out a distinct new voice for Bartalos.