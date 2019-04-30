F. Gary Gray's Fenix Studios, Koch Media and Occupant Entertainment have partnered to develop the popular action-adventure video game franchise Saints Row into a feature film for F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, Men in Black: International) to direct. Greg Russo (Mortal Kombat) has been hired to write the screenplay.

Fenix and Occupant will produce the film alongside Koch Films, a subsidiary of the German based media conglomerate Koch Media, which owns Saints Row publisher Deep Silver. This project will be a part of Fenix Studios' production and development deal with Starlight Culture Entertainment Group. Gary Glushon is overseeing for Fenix Studios. Felipe Marino and Joe Neurauter are producing for Occupant with Stefan Kapelari and Moritz Peters for Koch Films.

Saints Row is one of the best-selling and adored video game franchises of all time. Created by acclaimed videogame developer Deep Silver Volition LLC., and published by Deep Silver, the quadrilogy tells the story of the rise of the Third Street Saints as they battle rival gangs, furries and even aliens in an attempt to conquer the fictional cities of Stilwater and Steelport, ultimately elevating their leader to President of the United States.

Greg Russo has carved a niche adapting videogame properties. He was the architect of the Mortal Kombat reboot gearing up at Warner Bros. and worked on the Resident Evil reboot for Constantin. He's currently writing Death Note 2 for Netflix and an adaptation of the DC comic The Highwaymen at New Line.

F. Gary Gray, coming off the global smash hit The Fate of The Furious, is currently in post on MIB: International, the Sony franchise reboot starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, which hits theaters on June 14th. Fenix Studios is also currently developing a feature adaptation of the video game Echo with Derek Kolstad (John Wick Trilogy) writing. Occupant are in post-production on action-comedy Guns Akimbo, starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Gray is repped by UTA, Artists First and Del Shaw Moonves. Russo's deal was brokered by Verve, Lit Entertainment and Jeff Frankel.

Deep Silver develops and distributes interactive games for all platforms. The Deep Silver label means to captivate all gamers who have a passion for thrilling gameplay in exciting game worlds. Deep Silver works with its partners to achieve a maximum of success while maintaining the highest possible quality, always focusing on what the customer desires.

Deep Silver has published more than 200 games since 2003, including its own brands like the open world extravaganza Saints Row, the zombie action franchise Dead Island, and the grim post-apocalyptic future of the Metro series. Upcoming highlights from Deep Silver include Dead Island 2. Deep Silver also owns the development studios Deep Silver Dambuster Studios in Nottingham, UK; Deep Silver Fishlabs in Hamburg, Germany, and Deep Silver Volition based in Champaign, IL, USA. For more information please visit www.deepsilver.com.