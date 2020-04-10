The long-gestating Salem's Lot big screen remake has found its director. Gary Dauberman, who directed last year's Conjuring universe entry Annabelle Comes Home, is set to helm the Stephen King adaptation. Modern horror master James Wan, who has collaborated with Dauberman frequently in the past, is on board to produce the project alongside Roy Lee and Mark Wolper.

According to a new report, Gary Dauberman has closed a deal to direct the Salem's Lot movie. This makes a great deal of sense, as Dauberman had already been hired to pen the adaptation. Dauberman has a great relationship with Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, who are behind the project. Dauberman previously penned both IT and IT Chapter Two, which grossed more than $1.1 billion combined at the global box office. Dauberman also penned several of The Conjuring spin-off movies, including the entire Annabelle trilogy, as well as The Nun.

Annabelle Comes Home served as Gary Dauberman's directorial debut, and it went over quite well. It was received reasonably well critically and earned $231 million at the box office. Given his proven track record, and since he was already attached as the screenwriter, having Dauberman take over the director's chair seems logical. There is no word at this time on how soon production could start, but that may be difficult to pin down, given the situation in Hollywood right now, what with virtually every major production shutdown for the foreseeable future. There is also no word on who may be tapped to star.

Salem's Lot was originally published in 1975, making it one of Stephen King's earliest novels. The story centers on an author named Ben Mears who returns to Salem's Lot to write a book about a house that has haunted him since he was a child. However, Ben soon discovers that his isolated hometown is crawling with vampires. As the vampires claim more victims, the author convinces a small group that believes him to fight back against these undead beings. The novel has been adapted twice in the past, but never on the big screen. Texas Chain Saw Massacre legend Tobe Hooper directed a 1979 miniseries, with Rob Lowe starring in a 2004 version produced for TNT.

Once IT was released in 2017 and proved to be a massive financial success, Stephen King properties were scooped up left and right. This is just one of many adaptations of King's work in the works at the moment, with Roadwork, The Talisman, The Long Walk and The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon at various stages of development, amongst others. Doctor Sleep and Pet Sematary were both released last year, though neither of those movies managed to capture the same level of success as IT. Perhaps Salem's Lot will have better luck. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter