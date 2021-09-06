Salma Hayek had family and friends, including Angelina Jolie, celebrate her 55th trip around the sun. Hayek acquainted Jolie with the Mexican Mordida, the Mexican Bite. Watch Angelina and company help Selma ring in another year with this clip posted by Hayek, captioned "My brother @hayekstudio and me trying to teach Angie how to do the mexican mordida @angelinajolie Mi hermano sami y yo enseñandole a #anjelinajolie como se hace la mordida!"

Fans wished Salma Hayek a Happy Birthday and Feliz Cumpleaños, but my favorite was the gibes Questlove endured by not knowing Angelina Jolie was on Instagram. The questions about the rock he is living under were justified, as Angelina Jolie made international news on August 21, 2021 by joining the social media platform to use her voice to give support and shine a spotlight on the people of Afghanistan. Her first post was captioned, "This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

Selma Hayek has much to celebrate this month, and it's fitting that she should be blowing out her Birthday candles with Jolie as they are costarring in the highly anticipated film Eternals, hitting theaters, we believe, November 5. The decision for a theatrical exclusive or if it will instead receive a hybrid release is still up in the air, leaving Disney only a short time to make a decision on the upcoming Marvel film. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently breaking box office records over this Labor Day weekend.

The official synopsis reads, "The Eternals are a fictional race of humanity appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. They are described as an offshoot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth. The original instigators of this process, the alien Celestials, intended the Eternals to be the defenders of Earth, which leads to the inevitability of war against their destructive counterparts, the Deviants. The Eternals were created by Jack Kirby and made their first appearance in The Eternals#1 (July 1976)."

Eternals stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The upcoming film was directed by Chloé Zhao, who also wrote the screenplay along with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. Selma is as excited as we are!

"After a long wait. I can finally feel the arrival of the @eternalsapproaching. Despues de una larga espera finalmente siento que se aproxima la llegada de los Eternos @entertainmentweekly @marvel."