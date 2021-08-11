Mattel recently unveiled their upcoming Jurassic Park action figures, but it turns out that Sam Neill isn't too big a fan of his. Neill, who played Dr. Alan Grant in 1993's Jurassic Park and in 2001's Jurassic Park 3, got knowledge of his very own action figure and took to Twitter to share his reaction. Neill likes the toy but joked about the detachable head and arms- calling them "Alarming". Neill Shared a screenshot of the toy on Twitter in the following tweet. He wrote,

"Got sent alarming pic of model Alan Grant with REMOVABLE head and hands! (And generous cricket protector). Is this for would be young murderers to play with? Regardless - could the manufacturer send some, my kids want them?! Only slightly worried."

Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Entertainment also chimed in tweeting, "@Mattel, could you possibly send Sam some Alan Grant figures with removable noggin and hands for his kids to enjoy? ;)"

Let's hope the detachable head isn't some sick foreshadowing for Neill's character Dr. Alan Grant who returns in next year's Jurassic World: Dominion. Sam Neill tweeted again after some time but this time in a playful mood,

"Dr Grant just walking away . Who needs a spare head? And the new hands are way better than the originals. Leave 'em behind. Also the flare won't go out and it's hard to get a seat in a restaurant holding one of those... keeping the Ray Bans though."

Neill seems to have expected a better toy but showed his appreciation anyway. He asked the manufacturer to send a few of those for his kids and acknowledged that the figure is indeed quite cool. The 6-inch posable action figure comes with an extra pair of hands, a red flare, removable sunglasses, and a display stand. The collectible figure is due to be out in October but is available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth. The Dr. Grant figure is part of Mattel's Amber collection and will cost a reasonable $21.99.

Mattel last month released a deluxe toy set consisting of Ray Arnold and a velociraptor. Ray Arnold (played by Samuel L. Jackson) met his demise in Jurassic Park at the hands of a Raptor, but his death was never shown onscreen. Fans can also buy action figures of Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, and Laura Dern's characters.

Sam Neill is reprising his role as Dr. Grant in Jurassic World: Dominion. The film also marks the return of Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm and Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler. The trio will unite for the first time in a Jurassic Park movie since the 1993 original. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong are all reprising their roles from the previous Jurassic World movies in Dominion. Colin Trevorrow directs the film from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael and Derek Connolly. According to Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Dominion will be the culmination of the entire franchise and not just the end of the Jurassic World trilogy. Let's hope he and the team manage to satisfy the fans and end the Jurassic Park saga on a high note.

Jurassic World: Dominion will release only in theaters worldwide next summer on 10 June 2022. An IMAX preview was released a few months ago, and the first official trailer will be coming out soon. Till then, stay tuned for updates.