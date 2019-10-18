Legendary director Sam Raimi is returning to his horror roots for his next project as a director. According to a new report, the filmmaker is reuniting with Spider-Man studio Columbia Pictures for a new horror movie described as an Untitled Island Thriller. Writing the screenplay will be Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, the team behind the 2009 Friday the 13th reboot and the 2003 crossover movie Freddy vs. Jason.

To appease moviegoers tired of the endless sequels and remakes the genre is currently filled with, the movie is based on a completely original idea from the writers. In addition to directing, Raimi will also produce under his Raimi Productions banner along with Zainab Azizi. Andrea Giannetti will also oversee the project for Columbia.

Sam Raimi has confirmed the news in a statement, noting his excitement to work with Columbia along on a new project. "I am thrilled to be reunited with Columbia Pictures and re-teaming with Sanford (Panitch, Sony's motion pictures group president) and Ange (Giannetti)," Raimi says. Additionally, Raimi noted his eagerness to collaborate with Shannon and Swift on another project, as the trio have also been working on a Bermuda Triangle project. "I have been a fan of Shannon and Swift and we have found the perfect adventure to share with the world," Raimi adds in his statement.

Of course, details on the plot are scarce, but it's been reported Columbia moved quickly to scoop up the rights once the studio heard the pitch. At this time, all that's been said about the story is that it can be summarized as "Misery meets Cast Away." As a refresher, Misery is a Stephen King novel about a homicidal fan holding her favorite author captive, forcing him to write his next book the way she sees fit. The story was famously adapted as a movie in 1990, starring Kathy Bates and James Caan. Meanwhile, Cast Away was a Tom Hanks movie about a man who winds up stranded on a deserted island where he develops a friendship with a volleyball. Could Raimi's new movie be about someone being held prisoner by a psychopath on a private island?

One of Raimi's very first movies was the 1981 cult classic The Evil Dead, which starred Bruce Campbell as horror's greatest hero, Ash Williams. Raimi would also direct the sequels Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn and Army of Darkness. The director would later play a big role in making superhero movies as popular as they are today with his trilogy of Spider-Man movies, which starred Tobey Maguire as the titular web-slinger. Raimi would then briefly return to directing horror with the 2009 movie Drag Me to Hell, though he has produced many recent genre movies like Don't Breathe, Crawl, and the upcoming reboot of The Grudge.

Because Raimi hasn't directed a movie since 2013's Oz the Great and Powerful, this news should be particularly exciting for big fans of the filmmaker. Unfortunately, there's no word yet on when the project will go into production or when we may be able to see it hitting the big screen. This information comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.