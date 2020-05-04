Filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are coming back with a new, original sci-fi flick. The duo are teaming with Sam Raimi for the new feature, which has been picked up by Sony Pictures. Details are being kept under wraps for the time being, but Beck and Woods are set to write, direct and produce the movie from their own original idea.

According to a new report, Sony won the mysterious project in a competitive bidding situation. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are best known as the writers of 2018's hit A Quiet Place, which helped put them on Hollywood's radar in a big way. The duo previously worked with Sam Raimi on Quibi's 50 States of Fright. Beck and Woods had this to say about their latest project in a statement.

"After A Quiet Place we knew we had a responsibility to reinvest back into the ecosystem of original ideas. We are so proud to have partnered with a studio that believes in a theatrical landscape that looks for launching new stories. Our producing team at Raimi Productions helped foster our vision for this film as directors before we introduced the spec script to the town. Sam Raimi is not only one of our heroes, but one of the only filmmakers to successfully master both independent film and the studio blockbuster. We can't imagine a more perfect mentor to help us transition into big studio filmmaking."

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, as they explained to us in an interview last year, felt the need to pursue original projects in the wake of the success of A Quiet Place, which earned $340 million at the global box office. That is why they were less involved with A Quiet Place: Part II, which is set to arrive in theaters in September. Beck and Woods most recently collaborated on the horror movie Haunt, which was released last year.

As for Sam Raimi, the director of movies such as Spider-Man and The Evil Dead, this is the latest in a series of high-profile efforts as a producer. Raimi also produced last year's alligator horror movie Crawl, as well as this year's reboot of The Grudge. Raimi is also set to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel Studios and Disney. Raimi had this to say in a statement.

"Raimi Productions is proud to be teaming up with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. They have exceeded all expectations in my experience with them at Quibi and we have the utmost confidence in their brilliant story. I am honored to once again be joining forces with our partners at Sony Pictures. We have a wild and thrilling blockbuster that we can't wait to share with the world."

For now, there is no word on how soon the project could get up and running. Productions remain shut down all around Hollywood and it's not expected things will pick up again for at least a few months. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.