A long-awaited first look at Sylvester Stallone's upcoming superhero movie, Samaritan, finally debuted at CinemaCon, with an extended glimpse at the trailer being presented as part of MGM's sizzle reel. While the footage itself is been kept exclusive, a description of what was shown as emerged and applauds the clip as a "show-stopper."

The Samaritan footage reportedly begins with Sylvester Stallone working as a garbage man who is "being stalked by a young boy (Javon Walton), who's convinced he's a long-lost superhero named Samaritan." Of course, Stallone asserts that he is not who the boy thinks he is, but "the ruse is broken when he gets hit by a truck and is able to snap all of his bones back into place."

This leads into Stallone explaining to the boy that "things fall apart when you stop caring, and I stopped caring a long time ago." In the actor's patented grumbling voice, this line is sure to sound appropriately grizzled. The footage then gave audiences a glimpse of Pilou Asbæk as the villain of the piece, before blowing everyone away with an extended action sequence in which "Stallone demolishes an army of bad guys. We see that he's bulletproof, and he's dispatching them with his bare hands, a sledgehammer and more." Frankly, it sounds fantastic.

The CinemaCon eport also states that Samaritan " definitely looks R-rated, with the teaser trailer ending with him killing a bad guy in a pretty brutal way." What that brutality entails remains unknown, but it's sure to be worthy of Rambo.

Based on this first look, Samaritan sounds like the perfect vehicle for Stallone and his aged superhero, with the report claiming that it could well "become a classic for him." Directed by Overlord's Julius Avery and produced by Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood from a screenplay by Bragi F. Schut, Samaritan follows a young boy who goes in search of a mythic superhero who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle twenty years ago. The actor has been promoting the movie a lot on social media over the last year, and it is expected to be a grounded, introspective take on the superhero genre.

Euphoria actor and young boxing prodigy Javon "Wanna" Walton will star opposite Stallone, with the newcomer taking to social media at the start of this year to announce his involvement and his excitement over working alongside the action legend. The other cast members include the likes of Martin Starr, star of HBO's comedy Silicon Valley as well as the comedy Knocked Up and MCU outing Spider-Man: Homecoming. Joining him is actor Pilou Asbæk, best known for his role as Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, Dascha Polanco, who played Dayanara Diaz on Netflix's Orange is the New Black, and finally Ender's Game and The Kings of Summer star Moises Arias.

Filming on Samaritan wrapped back in November 2020, and is based on an original idea and script from Escape Room writer Bragi F. Schut. Sadly, we still have a little while to wait before seeing Stallone brutally dispatch bad guys, with the movie now due for release on August 26, 2022. The footage was shown at the recent CinemaCon event, with this description coming via JoBlo.