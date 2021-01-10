One of the most iconic action stars of all time, Sylvester Stallone, is gearing up to play a full-fledged superhero in his upcoming movie Samaritan. Total Film Magazine recently released a new image from the film, along with an interview with the director of the movie, Julius Avery, who promised that the film will have Stallone pulling off the kind of action scenes that he used to perform in his heyday.

Exclusive: "We’re going to see Sly do things he hasn’t done in a long time," #Samaritan director Julius Avery tells Total Film https://t.co/2qwogPfzt0 — Total Film (@totalfilm) January 8, 2021

"We didn't really have superheroes. We only had action heroes. And Sly was the closest thing we had to a superhero. So to put him in a superhero movie? That feels fresh and cool and something that people will get a kick out of. This is a big event movie - we see our heroes kicking ass. We're going to see Sly do things he hasn't done in a long time, and in a really inventive way. He's 73 years old! I'm amazed by how much he actually does. I'm telling you, most guys in their twenties wouldn't be able to do what Sly does in this movie."

The still from Samaritan shows Sylvester Stallone sporting a rugged white beard as he appears to be saving a young boy from an automobile accident by pushing a car off him. The scene indicates that Stallone's character possesses super strength, as he is easily holding the car up with one hand. This is in line with the released synopsis of the movie, which states that "a young boy learns that a superhero, played by Stallone, who went missing 20 years ago, is living next door to him."

As Avery notes, back before superhero cinematic universes became ubiquitous, audiences had guys like Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenneger, and Jackie Chan playing characters with a supernatural ability to kick ass. Characters like Rocky and Rambo are as close to superheroes as you can get without putting them in capes and tights.

Even apart from those characters, Stallone is no stranger to comic book movies. He was in the running to play Superman early on in his career. While that role did not materialize, Stallone put his own stamp on the character of Judge Dredd in the 1995 movie of the same name. Most recently, the actor had a small role in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as Ravager chief Starhawk, with it being hinted that the role will be expanded upon in future films.

From the looks of the film so far, Samaritan will combine superhero mythos with the kind of gritty action and emotional drama that made Stallone a star early on in his career. For fans of old-school action movies, it will be a welcome opportunity to see the actor kicking all kinds of ass onscreen once again.

Samaritan is directed by Julius Avery based on a script by Bragi F. Schut. Sylvester Stallone will produce and star in the film, alongside actors Javon Walton, Martin Starr, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias. Samaritan is scheduled for release on June 4 in the UK. This news originated at GamesRadar.