With superhero movies continuing to dominate the box office, and with actor Sylvester Stallone something of a real-life superhero, the two were sure to meet eventually. Well, now they have come together for an original superhero story entitled Samaritan, and a few new cast members have now been announced. We also have a first look at Sly on set, looking bloodied and bruised, and not exactly like the kind of superhero one might expect.

Sylvester Stallone as a Superhero in Hiding on Set of New Movie https://t.co/67q79rDCxR — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2020

Working away on MGM ‘s new film Samaritan ... It’s Looking great. https://t.co/52jf8T2Imh — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) February 11, 2020

It is being reported that Euphoria actor and young boxing prodigy Javon "Wanna" Walton will star opposite Sylvester Stallone in the lead role. The actor and boxer took to social media to announce his involvement, along with a look at him and Stallone standing together in front of a statue of one of Stallone's most iconic characters, Rocky Balboa.

"This happened today, got to hang with the legend @officialslystallone #BIGthingsComing #TeamOnward #WannaFight."

Walton is understandably very excited to work with Stallone in Samaritan. He also shared a behind the scenes look of the movie now that he is on set for the MGM superhero thriller and clearly raring to go.

"About to write a new chapter @mgm_studios Let's Gooooo #WannaFight #ImOnSet."

The other cast members that have now been announced are Martin Starr, star of HBO's comedy Silicon Valley as well as the likes of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Knocked Up. Joining him is actor Pilou Asbæk, best known for his role as Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, Dascha Polanco, who played Dayanara Diaz on Netflix's Orange is the New Black, and finally Ender's Game and The Kings of Summer star Moises Arias.

Though details surrounding the movie are still pretty scarce, we do know that Samaritan will follow a young boy who tries to discover if a mythic superhero, who mysteriously vanished several decades earlier following a tragic event, is still alive.

Though no details were shared about the characters they will be playing in the movie, Samaritan already has a scheduled release date of December 11, 2020, and Overlord director Julius Avery will be at the helm as director. The movie is based on an original idea and script from Escape Room writer Bragi F. Schut. Upon being announced as the director of the project, Avery could not wait to declare his excitement, particularly when it comes to working with Sylvester Stallone.

"Sly is a hero of mine, I'm incredibly thrilled to be working with such an iconic actor on this very special project with Balboa Productions and MGM."

Though it has not yet been confirmed, it can be pretty confidently assumed that Stallone will portray the missing superhero in question. With the sheer onslaught of movies from the likes of DC and Marvel, it is exciting to have an original superhero story on the cinematic horizon, and it will be interesting to see Stallone in the role of the superpowered Samaritan. The movie will be Stallone's first starring vehicle since the critically despised revival of Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood, which unfortunately has earned the actor a fair few Razzie nominations.

Samaritan is due for release on December 11, 2020. This comes to us from Deadline

MGM’s superhero thriller movie 'Samaritan' has set its cast as production ramps up next week https://t.co/4KyAb9igPx — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 7, 2020