Sadly, audiences will have to wait a little longer before seeing action icon Sylvester Stallone suit up as the superhero Samaritan, with the movie having now set a release date of August 26, 2022. The movie, which finds Stallone as an aged superhero who has mysteriously gone missing, was initially due to open this summer, but due to current circumstances having taken a wrecking ball to theatrical releases, this had to be postponed.

Directed by Overlord's Julius Avery and produced by Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood from a screenplay by Bragi F. Schut, Samaritan follows a young boy who goes in search of a mythic superhero who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle twenty years ago. The actor has been promoting the movie a lot on social media over the last year, and from what's been shown so far Samaritan looks like a grounded, introspective take on the superhero genre, and sounds like the perfect vehicle for the Rambo star.

Euphoria actor and young boxing prodigy Javon "Wanna" Walton will star opposite Stallone, with the newcomer taking to social media at the start of this year to announce his involvement and his excitement over working alongside the action legend. The other cast members include the likes of Martin Starr, star of HBO's comedy Silicon Valley as well as the comedy Knocked Up and MCU outing Spider-Man: Homecoming. Joining him is actor Pilou Asbæk, best known for his role as Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, Dascha Polanco, who played Dayanara Diaz on Netflix's Orange is the New Black, and finally Ender's Game and The Kings of Summer star Moises Arias.

Filming on Samaritan wrapped back in November 2020, and is based on an original idea and script from Escape Room writer Bragi F. Schut. Upon being announced as the director of the project, Julius Avery could not wait to declare his excitement, particularly when it comes to working with Sylvester Stallone. "Sly is a hero of mine, I'm incredibly thrilled to be working with such an iconic actor on this very special project with Balboa Productions and MGM," he said at the time.

Avery has also been quick to hype up Stallone's super-heroic role in the project saying, "We didn't really have superheroes. We only had action heroes. And Sly was the closest thing we had to a superhero. So to put him in a superhero movie? That feels fresh and cool and something that people will get a kick out of. This is a big event movie - we see our heroes kicking ass. We're going to see Sly do things he hasn't done in a long time, and in a really inventive way. He's 73 years old! I'm amazed by how much he actually does. I'm telling you, most guys in their twenties wouldn't be able to do what Sly does in this movie."

Until the release of Samaritan next year, Sylvester Stallone can currently be seen stealing the show in a very different example of the comic book movie genre as the voice of King Shark in director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. This comes to us courtesy of Box Office Mojo.