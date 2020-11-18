Action superstar and Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone will soon join the ever-growing list of cinematic superheroes in the upcoming Samaritan, and the actor has now taken to social media to celebrate the completion of filming. Sharing a video of himself walking around the set in that hulking way that only he can, Stallone took the time to thank the cast and crew for finishing the movie under such trying circumstances.

"I will miss working on this production with the cast and crew and attention to every detail by our wonderful director Julius Avery and producer Brandon Aftergood and our fearless army of stunt men. Entire crew was tested down to the last person every day for Covid which amounted to thousands upon thousands of tests and we came through like champs! Yes, this moment in time will always hold a special place in my heart, keep punching!"

Directed by Overlord's Julius Avery and produced by Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood from a screenplay by Bragi F. Schut, Samaritan sounds the perfect vehicle for the Rambo star. The story follows a young boy who goes in search of a mythic superhero who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle twenty years ago.

Euphoria actor and young boxing prodigy Javon "Wanna" Walton will star opposite Sylvester Stallone in the lead role, with the actor and boxer taking to social media at the start of this year to announce his involvement and his excitement over working alongside the action legend. The other cast members include the likes of Martin Starr, star of HBO's comedy Silicon Valley as well as the comedy Knocked Up and MCU outing Spider-Man: Homecoming. Joining him is actor Pilou Asbæk, best known for his role as Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, Dascha Polanco, who played Dayanara Diaz on Netflix's Orange is the New Black, and finally Ender's Game and The Kings of Summer star Moises Arias.

Samaritan is based on an original idea and script from Escape Room writer Bragi F. Schut. Upon being announced as the director of the project, Avery could not wait to declare his excitement, particularly when it comes to working with Sylvester Stallone. "Sly is a hero of mine, I'm incredibly thrilled to be working with such an iconic actor on this very special project with Balboa Productions and MGM," he said at the time.

While not much marketing material has been released, what we have seen in set images shows Sylvester Stallone looking bloodied, bruised, and very much looking the worse for wear. Far and away from the kind of superhero you might expect. The movie has been described as "A dark, new take on the superhero genre" and should provide a refreshing break from the worlds of DC and Marvel. The movie will be Stallone's first starring vehicle since the critically despised revival of Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood, which unfortunately went on to earn the actor a fair few Razzie nominations alongside the critical savagery.

Filming on Samaritan was originally halted on back in March and has now been pushed back from a release date of December 11, 2020 to June 4, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Sylvester Stallone's official Instagram account.