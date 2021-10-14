Samuel L. Jackson is back to work on the set of Secret Invasion. An upcoming series from Marvel Studios in development for Disney+, the show brings back Jackson to once again play Nick Fury, one of the most popular and important characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a post on Instagram, Jackson reveals himself to be wearing a Nick Fury T-shirt while revealing that he's now "back on the attack" on Secret Invasion. You can see the post below.

"Time to get back in the groove. Happy to be back on the attack!" Samuel L. Jackson writes in the caption. He also uses the hashtags #secretinvasion, #f--kthatsnap, and #backwithafury.

Kyle Bradstreet is developing Secret Invasion for Disney+, and the series is based on the Marvel comic book of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu. Along with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, the show will star Ben Mendelsohn as Talos as the shapeshifting Skrulls infiltrate the planet. Kingsley Ben-Adir will play a lead villain while the cast also features Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald in mystery roles.

"I'm pretty sure we can say it's called Secret Invasion, but I'm already scared," Clarke, who's best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, said of Secret Invasion, per The Tonight Show. "The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team and I'm convinced there's a man outside my house - there's been a car parked there for a long time - and I swear to god, he's undercover."

Because she's worried about dropping spoilers, Clarke isn't saying who she'll be playing in the series, though there has been some fan speculation she will be the MCU's Spider-Woman. In any case, she teased her character in a Happy Sad Confused podcast interview by saying, "I actually live in fear that something is going to happen, and I'm going to say something, and they'll get upset. But, I play a character that I'm super into everything about it."

Secret Invasion won't have quite the massive scale of the Avengers movies, even though the source material has far more characters than are in the TV series adaptation. Speaking with Comicbook.com earlier this year, Kevin Feige explained, "Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no. It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'"

Secret Invasion is expected to premiere exclusively on Disney+ sometime in 2022, but an official date has not yet been announced. A part of the MCU's Phase Four, the season will consist of six total episodes. It is one of several new Marvel shows in the works at Disney+ following the success of this year's titles like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. Word of the new show starting production comes to us from the official Instagram account for Samuel L. Jackson.