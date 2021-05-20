Sandy Cheeks is getting her own SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff movie. Described as a hybrid feature that will put the animated squirrel into a live-action setting, the untitled movie sounds reminiscent of when the characters appeared in the real world in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water. Collider reports that the Sandy Cheeks movie will be directed by Liza Johnson for an undisclosed streaming service, and Paramount+ seems to be the most likely choice.

Nickelodeon hasn't yet provided an official comment, but per Collider, longtime SpongeBob writer Kaz co-wrote the script with Tom J. Stern, whose website says he's writing an unannounced feature in the SpongeBob universe. Stern also wrote, directed, and produced the live-action special SpongeBob Appreciation Day, which aired on Nickelodeon in January 2020.

Sandy Cheeks isn't the only main character from Spongebob SquarePants to reportedly be getting her own spinoff. It was previously announced that a Patrick Star talk show called The Patrick Star Show was also in development. The series will have a format similar to other talk shows like The Larry Sanders Show, but it will feature Patrick Star and the other members of the Star family. It will premiere on Nickelodeon this summer before later moving to Paramount+.

This year, Paramount+ debuted the prequel spinoff series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. The CG-animated series shows SpongeBob and all of his pals as they were many years before the events of the main series. It follows a 10-year-old SpongeBob attending camp with his buddies and doing things like jellyfishing, building campfires, and swimming in the lake. An additional order of 13 more episodes has since been ordered at the streamer.

As far as SpongeBob himself, he continues to get his own movies as well. Last year, he appeared as the star of the new movie The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Originally slated for a wide theatrical release, the feature premiered on Paramount+ due to the pandemic. Also a prequel, the movie follows the origins of how SpongeBob met Gary, his pet snail. Two other SpongeBob movies have also been released in theaters in previous years.

Created by Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob SquarePants has been airing on Nickelodeon since 1999. The series has since become one of the most popular staples of pop culture, pulling in a variety of prestigious awards and spawning an incredibly successful franchise. It is now in the midst of its 13th season and still going strong. Previous episodes of the series are currently streaming on Paramount+, except for one particularly controversial episode that was pulled from the show's library of content.

While Paramount+ is a likely option for the untitled Sandy Cheeks movie, it's possible that a higher bidder may have scored the streaming rights. Last year, it was announced that ViacomCBS would be producing two spinoff movies for Netflix, and it's not clear if this is one of those projects. Because the Sandy Cheeks spinoff's home has yet to be revealed, there's no release date yet attached, but the production will reportedly start in August in New Mexico. This news comes to us from Collider.