Tom Cruise's foul-mouthed tirade on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 is a gift that just keeps on giving, with one imaginative fan now editing the already infamous rant into a hilarious Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer parody. Featuring the kind of clay-mation that fills hearts with joy every year during this festive season, Cruise's words offer a different perspective of what it's like working for Santa.

Featuring a Santa that is pretty far from jolly, Cruise's sweary scolding fits into the Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer clip beautifully, with shocked and bashful reactions from Rudolph and the gang timing perfectly with the bleeps and enraged inflections. It sounds like everybody is going to be on the naughty list this Christmas.

If you have not yet heard Tom Cruise's notoriously angry monologue, it was ignited into life when the Hollywood star spotted several members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew breaking social distancing protocols. "We want the gold standard," he began. "They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing! I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers. I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f***ing gone."

Cruise's voice grows more and more infuriated as he goes on, reminding the crew that people's livelihoods are on the line, "And if anyone on this crew does it - that's it, and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again. That's it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That's what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry! So I'm sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don't do it you're out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood?"

Since the leak, five members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew have reportedly quit production, with an insider revealing that "The first outburst was big but things haven't calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked." The same source has also claimed that Tom Cruise is 'upset' that the crew aren't taking him seriously. Unfortunately, it's likely that the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will only hinder in that regard.

Shooting on Mission: Impossible 7 is currently underway in the United Kingdom following a delay due to the ongoing global situation. Two untitled sequels, one of them being Mission: Impossible 7, are both scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022 respectively, with both movies set to be helmed by director Christopher McQuarrie. The two sequels are expected to be the final parts of Ethan Hunt's story, with McQuarrie teasing ties to the original movie that started it all. This comes to us courtesy of Jason Gallagher.