Did The Meg not do it for you? Have you always thought that more shark movies should also celebrate Christmas and be released far in advance of the holiday season? Well, then you're in luck. SyFy is debuting a movie called Santa Jaws which is, in addition to being a real movie that has been made already and isn't in any way made up, is the Christmas shark movie you've been waiting for. That may be something you didn't know you needed but rest assured, it's coming and very, very soon.

SyFy is set to debut Santa Jaws tonight and it's just a shame they didn't give this thing the marketing campaign it very clearly deserves. The movie is directed by Misty Talley and, based on what information is available to us at the present time, it features a killer shark in a Santa hat. The movie also plays on the old adage "be careful what you wish for" in a rather twisted way which, given the context, sounds like it could also be a lot of schlocky fun. Here's a brief synopsis for Santa Jaws.

"Trying to survive the family Christmas, Cody makes a wish to be alone, which ends up backfiring when a shark manifests and kills his entire family."

Beyond this, all we have to go on is a very brief teaser, which features a man screaming and a shark swimming around with the previously mentioned Santa hat. There is also a poster, which looks like it was done by a relatively talented grade-schooler who was ignoring his homework in favor of drawing up a poster for a ridiculous movie with colored pencils. A couple of stills from the movie have also made their way online, which feature some very DIY weapons decked in Christmas gear and a poor man trapped in the water who is facing down certain death at the jaws of this holiday-ruining beast.

It may surprise some of you to learn that this is actually not the first shark movie in cinema history to take place at Christmastime. In case you never watched it for yourself, Jaws: The Revenge, the fourth movie in the franchise which stars Michael Caine and was released in 1987, does indeed take place during Christmas. Though, Santa Jaws is certainly leaning a lot harder into the holiday angle, that much is certain.

This is part of SyFy's lead up to the release of Sharknado 6, which debuts on the network this Sunday and is being billed as the final entry in the franchise. You can check out the poster, brief teaser and stills from Santa Jaws for yourself below. If your curiosity gets the best of you and you don't have any plans tonight, the movie will debut at 9 p.m. eastern time tonight on SyFy. This comes to us courtesy of the official Sharknado Twitter account.

What more needs to be said than this promo #SantaJawspic.twitter.com/lDUXgD4dPy — Josh (@joshfromsyfy) August 14, 2018

Tonight at 9p/8c don’t miss the best Christmas themed shark movie this summer! #SantaJaws#SYFYpic.twitter.com/FXl0hfJwGS — Josh (@joshfromsyfy) August 14, 2018

Tonight on SyFy is a film called Santa Jawspic.twitter.com/yX9lhHwDUS — Mr. Abolish ICE 😎☠️ (@TarsTarkasnet) August 14, 2018