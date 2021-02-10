Sarah Michelle Gellar is standing behind Charisma Carpenter. The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress has issued a statement about Charisma Carpenter's Joss Whedon allegations from earlier this morning. Carpenter, who also starred on Buffy, along with the spin-off series Angel, claims that Whedon created a "toxic" and "hostile" work environment on the set of both shows. She went on to allege that the director/writer called her "fat" in front of fellow castmates while she was pregnant and says she was fired from the series after pregnancy. Carpenter also publicly announced her support of Justice League actor Ray Fisher, who was one of the first people to come forward about Whedon.

Sarah Michelle Gellar made a short and succinct statement about Joss Whedon on social media today. "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon," wrote the actress on Instagram. "I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently so I will not be making any further statements. At this time, but I stand with all survivors of abuse and I'm proud of them for speaking out." Gellar did not provide any other information, but one can assume that she will talk about Whedon at some point down the line, especially since more people have been coming forward.

Joss Whedon and Sarah Michelle Gellar worked together on Buffy the Vampire Slayer for seven seasons. They have not worked together again since then. However, the actress has never spoked out against the director publicly before. As of this writing, Whedon, nor 20th Century Television, have not come out to respond to Charisma Carpenter or Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Actress Amber Benson, who portrayed Tara Maclay on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, also came out in support of Charisma Carpenter. "Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. Charisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later," she said. Carpenter noted, "These memories and more have weighed on my soul like bricks for nearly half of my life. I wish I said something sooner. I wish I had the composure and courage all those years ago. But I muted myself in shame and conditional silence."

Charisma Carpenter credits Ray Fisher for her decision to speak out against Joss Whedon. Fisher previously accused Whedon of creating a toxic environment on the set of the Justice League reshoots. "Race was just one of the issues with the reshoot process," Fisher said. "There were massive blowups, threats, coercion, taunting, unsafe work conditions, belittling, and gaslighting like you wouldn't believe." Whedon's representatives denied Fisher's claims. WarnerMedia conducted an independent investigation into the matter, which Carpenter took part in. You can read Carpenter's statement in full below, while checking out Sarah Michelle Gellar's official Instagram statement above.

