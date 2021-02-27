After one season of The CW's Batwoman, star Ruby Rose quit, handing over the cape and cowl to Javicia Leslie for Season 2. So what has Ruby Rose been up to since walking away from the coveted DC Comics superhero role of a lifetime? She's been busy making action movies. And today, we have a look at her latest project titled SAS: Red Notice.

The first trailer for SAS: Red Notice comes packed with a ton of action and thrills. But it is not to be confused with The Rock's Red Notice, which completed principle photography late last year and is currently in post-production. That thriller co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2021. So, in the meantime, we have this similarly titled action thriller to tide us over, which has a firm release date of March 16 On Demand.

Starring Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, Tom Wilkinson and Tom Hopper, SAS: Red Notice is based on the best selling novel by Andy McNab. The project is described as "a provocative and authentic portrayal of an emergency response operation and the singular mindset Tom needs to survive."

Tom Buckingham (Sam Heughan), a special forces operator, is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, Grace Lewis (Ruby Rose) and her team of heavily armed war criminals seize the train and hold hundreds of passengers hostage. Grace threatens to expose the British governments darkest secrets and blow up the Channel Tunnel if her ransom demands are not met. Unarmed and cut off from his counter terror team, Tom is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive.

Quitting the lead as Batwoman gave Ruby Rose time to explore more work options. She decided to abandon her post as Kate Kane after self-introspection during her quarantine downtime, locked at home throughout the Pandemic. She walked away from The CW superhero drama last May, saying, "Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. [Laughs] Being the lead in anything is tough."

Shooting Batwoman took its toll on the actress, who had surgery just ten days before starting production on the DC Comics TV Show. Though Ruby Rose is adamant that she didn't leave Batwoman because of previous injuries. And she seems more than ready and raring to go in the action heavy first footage from SAS: Red Notice.

Since quitting Batwoman, Ruby Rose has also gone onto complete the action thriller Vanquish, which should arrive later this year. In the movie, a retired police commissioner blackmails his caretaker, by kidnapping her daughter, into helping him double cross his dirty partners in an attempt to clean up the city before it's too late. The movie also stars Morgan Freeman. Rose will also appear in the gamer comedy 1UP, and is getting ready to shoot the mob drama The Legitimate Wiseguy, about a mob enforcer who sponsors a young man's move to Hollywood to try and make it as an actor. She will appear alongside Emile Hirsch and the legendary Harvey Keitel.

For now, we'll have to settle for watching Ruby Rose in SAS: Red Notice, which arrives ON Demand this March from Vertical. Magnus Martens directs from a screenplay by Laurence Malkin, Joe Simpson, Kwesi Dickson, and original author Andy McNab.