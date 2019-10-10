RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release Satanic Panic on October 22, 2019 on DVD and on Blu-ray. Written by popular horror author, Grady Hendrix (We Sold Our Souls, My Best Friend's Exorcism), and directed by up-and-coming director Chelsea Stardust (Into The Dark's All That We Destroy), the horror/comedy film stars Hayley Griffith (The Loudest Voice, The Mysteries of Laura), Ruby Modine (Shameless, Happy Death Day franchise), Rebecca Romijn (X-Men franchise, Star Trek: Discovery), Arden Myrin (Insatiable, Shameless) and Jerry O'Connell (Stand By Me, Billions). RLJE Films will release Satanic Panic on DVD for an SRP of $27.97 and on Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.97.

In Satanic Panic, Sam's (Griffith) first day as a pizza delivery driver is not going according to plan. At the end of a long day and not enough tips, her last delivery turns out to be for a group of Satanists looking for someone to sacrifice. Now in a fight for her life, Sam must fend off witches, evil spells and demonic creatures, all while trying to keep her body - and soul - intact.

Starring Hayley Griffith, Ruby Modine, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn. Satanic Panic has a story by Grady Hendrix & Ted Geoghegan, directed by Chelsea Stardust.

An RLJ Entertainment, Inc. brand, RLJE Films' recent features include Mandy from writer/director Panos Cosmatos and starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache; Galveston starring Ben Foster and Elle Fanning and directed by Mélanie Laurent; and The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot written and directed by Robert Krzykowski and starring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott, Aidan Turner and Ron Livingston. RLJ Entertainment is a privately owned subsidiary of AMC Networks.