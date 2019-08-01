The trailer for Fangoria's Satanic Panic has dropped. The movie finds a pizza delivery girl on a potential highway to hell as she ends up at a high class Satanist get together. From the looks of things, Fangoria is keeping on track with previous quality releases Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich and genre documentary Horror Noir. Chelsea Stardust directed Satanic Panic and the movie serves as her feature length directorial debut.

The Satanic Panic trailer from Fangoria begins with lead character Sam having a bit of a rough day at work. She delivers pizzas and really wasn't making any money from tips, though she does end up with a colorful sweatshirt that "smells like racism." The comedy element is evident right from the start and it only gets weirder and more outrageous as the trailer goes on. Fangoria just may have another horror comedy hit on their hands.

Satanic Panic focuses on Sam's aforementioned first day as a pizza delivery driver, which definitely does not go according to plan. At the end of a long day and not enough tips and making minimum wage, her last delivery turns out to be for a group of Satanists looking for a virgin to sacrifice. Now in a fight for her life, Sam must fend off witches, evil spells and demonic creatures, all while trying to keep her body, and soul, intact. While the story sounds a bit on the dark side, the laughs are coming in equal measure to the gore.

Satanic Panic was written by Grady Hendrix from a story he co-wrote with Ted Geoghegan. The movie was originally announced in 2015, but serious work didn't begin until 2018 when the cast was announced. The movie stars Hayley Griffith, Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell, Ruby Modine, and Arden Myrin and arrives on VOD, digital, and in theaters on September 6th. The movie had its world premiere at this year's Overlook Film Festival and those who were lucky enough to be in attendance have been heaping praise on it. Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films had this to say about it.

"We could not be more excited to be releasing the instant classic, Satanic Panic. Chelsea Stardust is a filmmaker on the rise and we know audiences will line up to see this completely original and wild film from Fangoria."

Satanic Panic started production in October 2018 and wrapped in November, with Dallas, Texas set as the backdrop. Cinestate's Dallas Sonnier & Amanda Presmyk produced the movie for Fangoria with Aperture Entertainment's Adam Goldworm (Masters Of Horror). Fangoria's Phil Nobile Jr. and Adam Donaghey are the executive producers. Tate Steinsiek handled all of the gory special effects. We're only a month away from being able to see Satanic Panic, but you can check out the first trailer for the horror comedy below, thanks to the RLJE YouTube channel.