Saturday Night Live is coming back to entertain this weekend. The cast has announced that they are officially returning for another "At Home" episode, following the success from two weeks ago. The world is still encouraged to stay indoors and avoid leaving the house except for essential reasons. Unfortunately recording a live comedy sketch show is not considered to be essential, so the cast of SNL, along with special guests, will do another episode from within their homes.

The first SNL At-Home episode aired on April 11th. It was the first time in the show's long history that it was not broadcast live and it was a bit different from what fans have grown accustomed to. With that being said, it brought laughter and people were deeply appreciative of it, no matter how many technical difficulties there were. When NBC didn't announce another episode, many just figured that it was a one-time experiment. Luckily, they are returning for another virtual episode.

As for whether or not SNL will continue to do more At Home episodes after this weekend, that is unclear at the moment. The show is currently in its 45th season and the last live show was on March 8th. Counting the virtual episode from earlier this month, there are supposed to be 14 more to complete the season. While they probably won't be able to get to all of them, it seems they are still trying to get a few more finished from home, which is appreciated by fans who are looking forward to seeing SNL try to coordinate everything in an unorthodox manner again.

The April 11th SNL "At Home" episode featured a surprise monologue from actor Tom Hanks, who performed from his kitchen. Weekend Update was a highlight from the show, as was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles parody, Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles, which saw the guys all grown up and going through some major life struggles. Another highlight was a take on Zoom and co-workers not being able to figure it out. The Zoom skit is more than likely something that just about everybody can identify at this point in time, even if work isn't an option from home.

In addition to the normal SNL cast and Tom Hanks, the April 11th episode saw Alec Baldwin return as Donald Trump and Larry David as Bernie Sanders. As for who will show up this week, that is a mystery, though one could imagine that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo might be a good guest, if he has the time to commit during this incredibly busy time. For now, we'll just have to wait and see who SNL was able to get for their latest virtual episode. You can check out the teaser below, thanks to the Saturday Night Live Twitter account. The episode will air on NBC this Saturday, April 25th at 11:30pm EST.