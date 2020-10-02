Ahead of the season premiere this weekend, Saturday Night Live has revealed our first look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden in a preview clip posted online. It had already been reported that Carrey would be featured as the presidential hopeful in season 46 of the long-running sketch comedy series, though we had yet to see what he'll look like once the makeup is on. While we don't get to hear him speak, we can now see how the Ace Ventura star will appear suited up as Biden alongside Maya Rudolph as his running mate Kamala Harris in the new preview video, which you can watch below.

An SNL veteran, Rudolph is well known for portraying Kamala Harris during last year's presidential primaries. Earning her great acclaim, the performance even won Rudolph an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Meanwhile, this will be the first time we've seen Carrey as Biden. The former vice president was famously played by SNL alum Jason Sudeikis during his time in office, and last season, we also saw Biden portrayed by guest hosts John Mulaney and Woody Harrelson. Kevin Nealon also once played a younger Biden on a 1991 episode of SNL.

Carrey's reveal as Joe Biden comes just days after the first presidential debate between Biden and Donald Trump. For those who watched the televised debacle, SNL might be must-see this weekend. The debate will almost certainly be satirized on the show, as there's more than enough material for the writers and actors to work with. It also seems more than likely we'll be seeing Alec Baldwin return to take on his Emmy-winning role of Trump again as well. Last month, it was announced that Baldwin would be coming back for the 46th season.

Though Jim Carrey is famous for his roles in classic comedy movies, he's been spending a lot of time on the small screen in recent years. This includes a starring role on the Showtime series Kidding, which featured Carrey as a children's television entertainer. The show was recently canceled after two seasons. Meanwhile, he continues to appear in major Hollywood productions, starring as the antagonist Dr. Robotnik in this year's hit movie Sonic the Hedgehog. Following immense success at the box office, a sequel for that movie is already in the works.

SNL alum Chris Rock will be returning as the guest host for the season 46 premiere with Megan Thee Stallion serving as the musical guest. The new season also brings back the entire season 45 cast, including longtime regulars like Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Aidy Bryant. Anyone looking to revisit older episodes of the show will be able to check out every episode from the previous 45 seasons now streaming on NBC's Peacock streaming service. Newcomers Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson, and Andrew Dismukes have also joined the featured cast.

Season 46 of Saturday Night Live will premiere on Oct. 3 on NBC. Chances are we'll also be seeing plenty more of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Rudolph as Harris in the weeks to come. The first look video of Carrey as Biden comes to us from Saturday Night Live on YouTube.