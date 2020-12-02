John Mulaney says he was investigated by the Secret Service after one of his Saturday Night Live monologue jokes. The comedian caught some backlash over an election joke back in October where he stated that it was an "elderly man contest" and argued that no matter who ended up winning, "nothing much will change in the United States." That particular joke got the comedian in some public hot water, but this was not the SNL joke that put him on a Secret Service list this year.

John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live twice this year, and it was a joke that he told on the show back in February that caught the attention of the United States government. Mulaney made a joke about how Julius Caesar became such a "powerful maniac" and noted that he was stabbed to death by senators. The comedian then said, "That would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now!" In a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Mulaney revealed that the Secret Service sat down with him over that particular joke, even though he did not mention a specific political candidate.

John Mulaney was caught off guard by the Secret Service investigation. "I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there's a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much," he said. The agent interviewing Mulaney was "understanding that the joke had nothing to do with Donald Trump," Mulaney explained, adding it was clear to the agent that he is not a real threat. The comic was asked if he had any rants or "manifestos" about Trump online, Mulaney revealed. "I said, 'No. I have bad writing habits. I could never pound out a manifesto... I was cleared by the Secret Service - I've been told."

The Secret Service agent who interviewed John Mulaney was "nice" and never really thought there was any kind of threat. "In terms of risk assessment, no one who's ever looked at me thought I registered above a 1," Mulaney joked. Mulaney has now joined George Lopez and Kathy Griffin as comedians who have met with the Secret Service over some jokes. Mulaney might think twice about his jokes that he tells to millions of people on live television from here on out.

John Mulaney also spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about taking on a writing gig on Late Night with Seth Meyers. He explained that quarantine was starting to drive him crazy and that he needed something to do. The comedian's psychiatrist told him, "Without external structure, I don't have any confidence in you thriving," so he took on the writing gig. You can check out the interview with John Mulaney above, thanks to The Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel.