Josh Gad reprised the role of Olaf from Frozen for the Saturday Night Live season 45 finale. Gad briefly appeared in a PSA encouraging children to drink alcohol while we're all stuck indoors. The song also featured the rest of the SNL cast as they allowed kids to drink with some pretty hilarious outcomes. Since everybody has been stuck in the house for the past several weeks, parents have been a bit on edge as they try to juggle work and homeschooling their children at the same time. Thankfully, SNL has everybody covered.

The SNL PSA has most of the cast explaining why it's okay to have children drink alcohol during this time. Josh Gad from Frozen shows up as Disney's Olaf the snowman and sings, "Give kids drinks," as the actor looks confused. "Disney said it's fine. And now here's a bedtime story: it's vodka, soda, lime," he pleads. Most of the jokes revolve around children falling asleep earlier and providing more entertainment while they catch a buzz. Pete Davidson has to beg his mom for a drink, along with some other things, and then the song shifts gears to letting dogs drink alcohol too.

Alec Baldwin and Kristen Wiig showed up for the At Home season finale of SNL with Baldwin coming back as Donald Trump. In the skit, Trump is doing a virtual commencement speech where he talked about new jobs that will be available after this is all said and done. "Grocery store bouncer, cam girl, porch pirate, amateur nurse, and coal," were all some of the jobs Baldwin's Trump recommended before taking a sip of "good ol' invincibility juice," which was a giant bottle of Clorox disinfectant bleach. Wiig served as the episode's host.

Along with Josh Gad, Alec Baldwin, and Kristen Wiig, the final SNL "At Home" episode of the season featured Tina Fey, Martin Short, Danny Trejo, and a musical performance by Boyz II Men and Babyface. While a lot of people were skeptical about the long-running sketch show being able to pull off the show remotely, it really showed the strength of the writers and the cast, who had to perform everything on their own while at home. The first "At Home" episode provided the second-highest ratings of the season, sitting behind Eddie Murphy's triumphant return from December.

As for when SNL will return to the studio, that is unclear at the moment. Hopefully by the time fall roles around, season 46 will be able to start off like a regular season, but it's unclear if that will be the case. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. With that being said, the cast and crew of the show made 3 At Home episodes this season that were able to keep people talking and entertained during this difficult time. You can check out Frozen's Olaf singing about kids drinking booze, along with the rest of the skits, below, thanks to the Saturday Night Live YouTube channel.