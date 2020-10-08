Country musician Morgan Wallen has been dropped from this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live. The singer had been set as this weeks' musical guest, with comedian Bill Burr on board to host. However, Wallen was seen breaking health and safety protocols, which led the show to ax him just days before the scheduled performance.

The news was revealed by Morgan Wallen personally in an Instagram poster. Wallen had been seen in various TikTok videos recently partying at crowded bars with no mask on. With SNL bringing in a small audience and returning to in-studio shows, extra safety precautions are being taken. Once the videos surfaced, the decision was made to not allow Wallen to perform.

Morgan Wallen is known for songs like Whiskey Glasses and 7 Summers. He initially rose to fame on NBC's The Voice back in 2014. Wallen described his Instagram post as "tough" but "necessary." Be that as it may, Wallen said he was understanding of the decision. Here's what he had to say.

"I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play. That's because of COVID protocols, which I understand. I'm not positive for COVID but my actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted and they have obviously affected my long term goals and my dreams. I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this. I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team, for bringing me these opportunities and I let 'em down."

big thanks to the SNL subreddit or I would have no idea that Morgan Wallen, this week's SNL musical guest, has been seen in tons of TikTok videos all weekend partying and making out with girls? during a pandemic? the same week he's performing at SNL??? https://t.co/Hfd0hDxq1U — Megh Wright (@megh_wright) October 5, 2020

Saturday Night Live season 46 debuted last weekend with Chris Rock hosting and Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest. We also got our first taste of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden. It was also revealed after the fact that audience members were paid in order to comply with New York City safety guidelines. Speaking further, Morgan Wallen said that he will be stepping away from the spotlight for a while.

"On a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. I think I've lost myself a little bit. I've tried to find joy in the wrong places and, I don't know, it's left me with less joy. So I'm going to go try to work on that. I'm going take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday but I respect the decision."

The musician went on to say that SNL head Lorne Michaels has offered him encouragement and that they will find another time for him to perform on the show. No replacement musical guest has been announced as of this writing. It could be difficult to find one on such short notice, given the circumstances. Saturday Night Live returns this Saturday on NBC. You can check out the full video from Morgan Wallen's Instagram.