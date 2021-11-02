Two popular actors who impressed viewers with their respective performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year will soon be making their own hosting debuts on Saturday Night Live. Jonathan Majors, who appeared in the hit Disney+ series Loki and will play Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will be hosting SNL on Nov. 12. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu will then follow by hosting the show on Nov. 20.

Taylor Swift will be serving as the musical guest for Majors' episode, marking her fith appearance on SNL. This is to help promote her new album, Red (Taylor's Version), which is also out that same day. Meanwhile, Saweetie will be making her SNL debut alongside Liu after breaking out into the scene with the number one single, "Best Friend," with her debut album Pretty Bitch Music releasing in 2022.

Before then, Kieran Culkin (Succession) will first host the show on the Nov. 6 episode of Saturday Night Live. Ed Sheeran serves as the musical guest. Previous episodes this season have included Owen Wilson with Kacey Musgraves; Kim Kardashian West with Halsey; Rami Malek with Young Thug; and Jason Sudeikis with Brandi Carlile. The remaining hosts and musical guests for the rest of 2021 haven't yet been announced.

Along with his Marvel work, Jonathan Majors is well known for his role as Atticus Freeman on the HBO series Lovecraft Country, which, despite getting canceled after one season, got a lot of attention at awards season. Majors also starred in the acclaimed indie feature The Last Black Man in San Francisco. His Ant-Man 3 co-star Paul Rudd recently hyped the return of Majors to the MCU with his upcoming role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Simu Liu has starred in TV shows like Blood and Water and Kim's Convenience, but Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was his first big movie role. It wasn't a bad way to make a splash as the movie was one of the highest-grossing releases of the year, also earning widespread praise from critics. We'll see him back in the role soon enough, as Liu is hoping to see Shang-Chi unite the Avengers to join him for a few rounds of karaoke. Recently, Liu voiced Izno in the English dub of the Netflix anime Bright: Samurai Soul.

Season 47 of Saturday Night Live lost cast members Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt prior to the start of the new episodes. In their place came threw new additions with the cast adding Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman. Other major players are also back including Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson, and "Weekend Update" hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Newcomer James Austin Johnson has taken over the role of playing president Joe Biden on the show, though Jason Sudeikis reprised his version of the character when he recently hosted Saturday Night Live. Dan Aykroyd just recently said Johnson's version is his favorite portrayal of Biden yet on the program. Jim Carrey also had a stint playing the president on the series as well, though he has since moved on. This news comes to us from Variety.