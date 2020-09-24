A Saturday Night Live favorite will soon be returning to the show, as NBC has announced that Chris Rock will be hosting when the long-running sketch comedy series returns to the network on Oct. 3. The announcement was posted to the official SNL Twitter account, which also reveals Megan Thee Stallion will be serving as the new season's first musical guest. Because Rock has always been well received on the show dating back to when he was a full-time cast member, many SNL fans have been responding with excitement in seeing the comedian back on the program.

A stand-up comedian at heart, Chris Rock first rose to great fame as a popular cast member on SNL during the early 1990s. He would become known as one of the "Bad Boys of SNL" along with Chris Farley, Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider. He'd leave the series as a regular cast member in 1993, going on to appear in many successful movies, television shows, and stand-up comedy specials. Still, Rock has also revisited the sketch comedy series with various special appearances. In 1996, he hosted an episode of SNL with The Wallflowers as the accompanying musical guest. His second stint hosting the sketch comedy series would come in 2014, which also featured the legendary Prince.

In 2015, Rock also appeared on the Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special on NBC. The special featured many fan favorites from the show's decades-long history, including Steve Martin, Dan Aykroyd, Will Ferrell, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, and Dana Carvey. The special also featured musical performances from Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, and Paul Simon. Rock appeared on the show to introduce a tribute to Eddie Murphy, ahead of Murphy's first appearance on SNL since leaving the series in 1984.

Meanwhile, this will be Megan Thee Stallion's first time appearing on SNL. Given her recent rise in popularity, it was probably just a matter of time. Her album Suga has been streamed more than 900 million times, and her single "Savage" has gone platinum three times. She is also featured on the controversial Cardi B song "WAP," which has become the lead single from Cardi's upcoming album. Although its vulgar lyrics have come under criticism, the song's success cannot be denied, as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It has also been confirmed that season 46 of SNL will be bringing back its entire full-time cast from season 45, including Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, and Cecily Strong. The network has also revealed that Jim Carrey is Joe Biden in the upcoming season to portray the presidential hopeful. It seems more than likely we'll be seeing plenty of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris as well. In the interest of public safety, the cast will be performing in front of a limited studio audience.

Saturday Night Live will return with new episodes when season 46 premieres on Saturday, Oct. 3 on NBC. This news comes to us from Saturday Night Live on Twitter.