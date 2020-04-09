Saturday Night Live is returning with a new stay at home episode this weekend. NBC has revealed that cast members will be on live from their respective homes to deliver some new content. The episode with be done remotely and it will feature a new Weekend Update skit, along with some other forms of original entertainment. The last SNL episode was on March 8th and featured Daniel Craig as the host. It was the 15th episode of the 45th season.

SNL was going to take a break after the Daniel Craig episode and then return on March 28th with John Krasinski on board to host and promote A Quiet Place 2. Dua Lipa was set to be the musical guest. However, the episode had to be scrapped due to the world's current state of affairs. Now, like the rest of us, the cast of the long-running show are stuck in their homes, looking for entertainment. Luckily, they're attempting to give fans something to look forward to this weekend, while looking forward to it themselves.

It can't be easy to put something resembling SNL together during this time, which will more than likely generate laughs all on its own. Fans will probably check in just to see how it all comes together. Regardless, it will deliver some laughs to some people who could use them, while modeling some safe social distancing at the same time. As for how it will all work out, or who will be involved, that will have to wait until Saturday night. There might even be a musical guest, though that has yet to be confirmed at this time.

The SNL announcement comes after a number of late night shows have started to come back in various forms. Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, Bill Maher, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, and Conan O'Brien have all been delivering content from home. While it started off pretty rocky, in terms of technology, things have started to get better as the time goes. While it's certainly not the same, SNL will at the very least have the benefit of seeing how others have been able to get back to some form of normalcy.

SNL's special stay at home episode will air this Saturday night, April 11th, at 11:30pm PT ET. There is no word if this will be something that they continue to do to complete the 45th season. At this time, they only have 6 more episodes to go to get to 21. We'll probably have to wait and see how this weekend goes. If everything comes out okay, we'll probably see some more episodes down the line. You can check out the official announcement, along with some photos of the cast from home below, thanks to the official Saturday Night Live Twitter account.