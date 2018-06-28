Last night's Saturn Awards were truly dominated by Marvel movies, mostly from Marvel Studios. The biggest hit was Black Panther, which single handedly brought in a whopping 5 awards. Other wins from Marvel were for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and The Punisher, in addition to Logan, which didn't technically come from Marvel Studios, but is a Marvel property nonetheless.

Among Black Panther's five wins were Best Comic-To-Film Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Production Design, Best Make-Up, and Best Supporting Actress, which Danai Gurira won. Additionally, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 won Best Special Effects, Spider-Man: Homecoming won Best Performance by a Young Actor for Tom Holland, Logan won Best Supporting Actor for Patrick Stewart, and Marvel's The Punisher won Best New Media Superhero Series. All things considered, it was a great night for Marvel.

Outside of Marvel properties, Star Wars: The Last Jedi managed to earn itself three Saturn Awards. Mark Hamill won Best Actor and, to the disdain of a number of Star Wars trolls, Rian Johnson won an award for Best Writing. The sci-fi sequel also won an award for Best Editing. Furthermore, the TV series Star Wars: Rebels also won an award for Best Animated TV Series.

One of the most confusing wins last night was for The Greatest Showman, which won the award for Best Action/Adventure Film, despite not really being an action or adventure movie. It most likely fell into that category due to technicality, considering that there is no Musical or Drama category at the Saturn Awards.

While some of the decisions of last night's awards may be a bit surprising, such as The Greatest Showman. All in all, though, this list of wins reported by Deadline seems pretty decent, with a number of great movies like Black Panther and The Shape Of Water certainly earning their wins. Though these awards aren't as prestigious as the Oscars, Saturn Award wins are still victories for these movies nonetheless. Among other movies that won awards were Coco, Wonder Woman, Beauty and the Beast, Wonder, and Get Out, among others. Here is the full list of winners of last night's awards.

FILM AWARDS

Best Science Fiction Film: Blade Runner 2049

Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture: Black Panther

Best Fantasy Film: The Shape of Water

Best Horror Film: Get Out

Best Action/Adventure Film: The Greatest Showman

Best Thriller Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best International Film: Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Animated Film: Coco

Best Independent Film: Wonder

Best Actor: Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Actress: Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman)

Best Supporting Actor: Patrick Stewart (Logan)

Best Supporting Actress: Danai Gurira (Black Panther)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Best Director: Ryan Coogler (Black Panther)

Best Writing: Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler (Black Panther)

Best Editing: Bob Ducsay (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Music: Michael Giacchino (Coco)

Best Costume: Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast)

Best Make-Up: Joel Harlow, Ken Diaz (Black Panther)

Best Special Effects: Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best Science Fiction TV Series: The Orville

Best Horror TV Series: The Walking Dead

Best Action/Thriller TV Series: Better Call Saul

Best Fantasy TV Series: Outlander

Best Presentation on Television: Twin Peaks

Best Animated TV Series: Star Wars Rebels

Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series: The Flash

Best New Media TV Series: Star Trek: Discovery

Best New Media Superhero Series: Marvel's The Punisher

Best Actor on Television: Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)

Best Actress on Television: Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery)

Best Supporting Actor on Television: Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Best Supporting Actress on Television: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Best Younger TV Actor: Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead)

Best Guest Star on Television: David Lynch (Twin Peaks)

HOME ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS

Best DVD/BD Release: Dave Made a Maze

Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release: Lifeboat

Best DVD/BD Collection Release: Dracula Complete Legacy Collection

Best DVD/BD Television Series Release: American Gods (Season 1)

Best DVD/BD Special Edition: Night of the Living Dead (Criterion Collection)

Best Local Stage Production: Something Rotten

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS FROM THE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE FICTION,

FANTASY & HORROR FILMS

The Producers Showcase Award: Jason Blum

The Dan Curtis Legacy Award: Sarah Schechter

The Special Achievement Award: Don Mancini ("Chucky")

The Filmmakers Showcase Award: Jake Kasdan