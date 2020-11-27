The rights to Marvel's Daredevil will reportedly revert to Marvel in a mere matter of days. With this in mind, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has urged fans to flock to and sign the #SaveDaredevil petition, which asks that Disney revive Daredevil for a well-deserved fourth season once it is legally able do so.

Yesterday, #SaveDaredevil advocate TJ Garvey took to social media to request signatures for the cause saying, "We have four days until the two-year moratorium is over. Have you signed the petition? We're at 370,369 signatures and counting," as well as tagging Marvel Studios, Marvel Entertainment, Hulu and Marvel Studios President/Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige. Vincent D'Onofrio himself then responded, calling for fans to "Sign this people, for Save Daredevil."

Fans of the Netflix series centred on The Man Without Dear were left disappointed when it was announced that the streaming service had decided not to continue the seminal series for a fourth adventure, with many still hoping that the show will return with the original cast. Following a very well-received third season, the cancellation of Daredevil left both fans and cast members stunned. The series ended with our hero Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer beating the villainous Kingpin into submission. With the tyrannical gangster back behind bars, and Matt agreeing to once again work alongside his friends Foggy and Karen, the final shot reveals that newly introduced supervillain Bullseye is alive and ready to wreak havoc once again. Clearly, there is a lot more story to tell.

D'Onofrio has responded to the rumors of his return in the past, saying that he remains unsure whether his version of comic book villain The Kingpin will ever be brought back. Responding to an article about his take on the character, and whether he will return, D'Onofrio said, "You underestimate @marvel's Fisk. Never underestimate any villain driven by thier interior life...you know that deep in your heart anything can happen." While that sounds pretty optimistic, the actor followed it up by saying, "Who knows if Fisk will come back? I definitely don't know a thing?"

While he may be pinning his hopes on returning to Daredevil along with the rest of the cast,

D'Onofrio has also stated that he would love to revive the character in a Joker-style standalone movie. "I think there's more to do with him, but you just never know," he said in a recent interview. "Because when I think of Marvel, I think of so many storylines, it's like you think of DC, it's the same thing. There are so many stories. I can't imagine being in that chair trying to figure out which ones are the ones to be told next. And that's how I look at it, as a creative person. I see it much bigger than just my part. I just see it as these huge opportunities."

As a result of Marvel's agreement with Netflix, they have been unable to include characters such as Daredevil and The Punisher in any of their recent shows or movies. But, with the rights to the former all set to revert to Marvel in just a few days, we could soon see The Man Without Fear join the rest of the MCU on screen. Hell, if the petition gains enough traction, we might even see Vincent D'Onofrio throw down with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. This comes to us from Vincent D'Onofrio's official Twitter account, and you can sign the #SaveDaredevil petition on change.org.