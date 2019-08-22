For the past two days, Spider-Man has dominated social media, with #SaveSpiderMan and #SaveSpidey trending on Twitter. Peter Parker is no longer attached to the MCU, with Kevin Feige out as producer. Fans were instantly disappointed and angry that Disney and Sony couldn't come to an agreement to keep the web-slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But is there more to this than just fans pushing an agenda? Many are accusing Bots of pushing the #SaveSpiderMan trend.

Some are even going as far as to accuse Disney of creating this Bot Army, and that they are the ones responsible. But there is not legitimate proof of that, and it sounds absoultely ridiculous. Though some have dug in and done some deep data mining, as you can see in a coupe of the tweets below. Sony responded to the recent break down in talks between the company and Marvel parent Disney. They claim the MCU losing Tom Holland's Peter Parker is on Disney's shoulders. Now some are claiming bots have been employeed, some even suggesting Disney retaliated with this seemingly 'grassroots' campaign to keep Spider-Man at the mouse house. But that's not possible. Right?

Movie and comic fans the world over all cried out at once when it was announced earlier this week that the negotiations between Sony and Disney had broken down, and that everyone's favourite wall-crawler would be leaving the MCU for good. The news that perhaps things were not so great between the two studios sharing the Spider-Man franchise broke on the 20th of August, and it became pretty much the only thing being discussed by movie patrons everywhere as they all shared in the drama and tragedy of this monumentally disappointing announcement.

Upon the news first making waves, rumours were abound, with one side blaming Sony, the other blaming Disney, with those in the middle still too busy dropping to their knees and weeping.

Since then, Sony have released an official statement that suggest that this may be all Disney's fault after all. In a rare public statement, Sony have attempted to set the record straight with the following:

"Much of today's news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him-including all their newly added Marvel properties-do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue."

Potentially true, however it was also reported that the break-down in talks was due to Disney demanding an even split of the grosses, and not being content with the 5 percent cut of the past. In either case, fans are extremely unhappy, with most being a combination of utterly furious and heart-breakingly sad. Though they have found an outlet other than shaking their fists to the sky in a futile gesture, and that is by rallying around our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man and bombarding Twitter with hashtags.

The two main hashtags are #SaveSpiderMan and #SaveSpidey and both have been trending since the initial news hit the headlines, and both are aimed at Sony as fans across the world blame them for the superhero leaving the beloved MCU. However, it is now being suggested that this hashtag campaign has been taken over by Ultron-style bot minions.

For those unaware, bots are Twitter accounts run by software rather than people, and many fans have noticed the sheer amount of similar or identical tweets flooding the hashtags, potentially blowing the issue way out of proportion (though no doubt Spider-Man fans would disagree while sitting at their keyboards in a comic book accurate Spidey mask). These kinds of accusations are nothing new with regards to large Twitter campaigns, but user 100tificoDatos has also put together a pretty convincing set of examples that suggest Disney are trying everything they can to get Peter Parker back. The evidential tweets are below for your consideration, with this coming courtesy of ScreenRant.

Disney demanded Sony give them a 50/50 deal for Spiderman. Sony wanted to keep the current agreement, & went public about it.



Disney has lauched a bot army to attack Sony tonight using #SaveSpiderman



Tons of identical tweets coming from crooked "Disney Ops" pic.twitter.com/4vquhboPQf — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) August 21, 2019

Now #SaveSpidermanFromSony is trending and the "Sony attack tweets" are getting 5k-20k likes in the last 3-6 hours.



Disney's pulling ops to place social media pressure on Sony to fold.



Walt Disney would fire crooked Bob Iger on the spot if he was still around today. pic.twitter.com/cxEcVKaX7B — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) August 21, 2019

Broken english bot tweeting for Disney confirmed.



"I don't hear him this twitter not radio"



Good job @Harvest_This and @toxicthreadpic.twitter.com/1kSqwn0fO5 — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) August 22, 2019

está un poco fuera de lo que suelo tuitear, pero bueno...



bots a favor de hacerle boycott a Sony por terminar su trato con Marvel pic.twitter.com/L2EVXdhh64 — Sr. 100tifico Datos (@100tificoDatos) August 21, 2019