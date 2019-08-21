Marvel fans have made the #SaveSpiderMan and #SaveSpidey hashtag trend around the world after the news that Spider-Man is leaving the MCU. The news of the Sony and Marvel studios shakeup has fans shocked, angered, and saddened over the fact that they may never see Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. Spider-Man: Far From Home just recently crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office and has since overtaken Skyfall to become Sony's highest grossing movie of all time. This has given the studio some considerable leverage in renegotiating a deal with Marvel Studios.

In wake of the stunning news, Save Spider-Man, Tom Holland, and Sony have all been trending worldwide as fans try to convince Sony and Disney to come to an agreement. Jeremy Renner has also put his support behind Marvel Studios and politely asked Sony to give Peter Parker back to Stan Lee and the MCU. Marvel fans have been making sure their voices are being heard on social media as the news continues to spread and as a result, their passion has turned into a worldwide news event.

Sony and Marvel Studios have taken the Spider-Man franchise and elevated it while working together in tandem. The franchise had hit some speed bumps over the years, but the casting of Tom Holland in Captain America: Civil War seemed like a perfect fit, which was solidified when he headlined his own movie for Sony, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since then, things have only gotten bigger with the releases of Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The relationship between the two studios seems to have worked flawlessly, up until now.

It has been reported that Marvel Studios is looking for a bigger piece of the profits after allegedly only producing the Spider-Man movies and taking a 5% cut. However, it is believed that the studio waived that 5% and only took merchandising and then took their own profits from using the character within the MCU. Sony paid for the movies and took in all profits and it is believed that Marvel Studios wants a 50/50 split, which is a far cry from where the two studios were previously. For Sony, the original deal was a no-brainer, but going forward, there is going to be a lot to discuss.

As for coming to an agreement, sources allegedly close to the matter claim that Sony, who is being boycotted by Marvel fans, and Marvel Studios can still reach an agreement in the coming weeks, though there will be a lot to discuss and a lot of restructuring going on to make the necessary changes. For now, Tom Holland is keeping quiet about the situation, which is more than likely a part of his contract. Holland has been known to let sensitive material leak in the past, so we'll just have to wait and see if he has any news to discuss. For now, you can head over Twitter to see the top worldwide trends, which still includes #SaveSpidey.