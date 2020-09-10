Bleecker Street has released a new trailer for Save Yourselves! This sci-fi/comedy may not be on everyone's radar yet, but it is poised to be the subject of much discussion when it arrives later this year. The movie made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival and was picked up for release by the folks at Bleecker Street and Legion M. Now, we are getting our first good look at what is coming down the pipeline just in time for Halloween.

The trailer opens up with a couple who has decided mutually to go off the grid for a week. To get away from technology, they decide to make use of a friend's cabin, far removed from civilized life. Things seem nice enough at first, even though they are both struggling to adapt to their rugged surroundings. As it turns out, they picked a terrible week to disconnect from the world as aliens have invaded. The aliens are not unlike Tribbles from Star Trek, only larger and seemingly more dangerous.

The movie was written and directed by Alex H. Fischer and Eleanor Wilson. It marks the feature directorial debut for both Fischer and Wilson. It stars Sunita Mani, John Reynolds, Ben Sinclair, John Early, Jo Firestone, Gary Richardson, Johanna Day, Zenobia Shroff and Amy Sedaris. Kara Durrett, Mandy Tagger and Adi Ezroni are on board as producers. Paul Scanlan, CEO and co-founder of Legion M believes this is the perfect movie to help welcome moviegoers back to theaters. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Data gathered from Film Scout was clear and evident, guiding our choice to lock arms with Bleecker Street on Save Yourselves! We're fired up to partner on this worthy and hilarious surprise hit from Sundance and believe it is a perfect film to celebrate the reopening of theaters when they safely can later this summer."

Save Yourselves! centers on Jack (John Reynolds) and Su (Sunita Mani), a hip couple from Brooklyn who, like many of their friends, find themselves dependent on technology, simply unable to put down their phones. They fear the mindless scrolling might impact their connection with each other so they seize the opportunity to head to an isolated cabin in the woods. The couple vows to unplug from the outside world for an entire week. Sheltered from texts and push notifications, they are completely unaware that the planet is under attack. As strange events unfold, the couple must figure out a way back to what remains of civilization.

Critics have responded kindly so far, as the movie currently sits at 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The box office has come back to life a bit in recent weeks but it seems many moviegoers are still choosing to watch what they can from the comfort of home, or at the drive-in. Fortunately, for those interested in what is being offered here, it will be available pretty much everywhere. Save Yourselves! arrives in theaters nationwide on October 2 and on digital October 6 from Bleecker Street. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.