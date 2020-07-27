With Saved by the Bell continuing to remain popular all these years later, it is hard to believe that anyone would have managed to go through their lives without seeing an episode. Apparently though, such a task is not only possible, but has been achieved by one of the leads of the show, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris. Realising the error of his ways, Gosselaar has teamed up with Zack Morris is Trash creator Dashiell Driscoll to watch the series for the first time in a new podcast series from Entercom's Cadence 13.

"For years I have been asked by the dedicated fans of Saved by the Bell to revisit the show. I couldn't wrap my head around an idea that would keep the audience entertained and celebrate the beloved series we created over 30 years ago, mostly because I can't remember a thing about making it, and I am thrilled to say I have found the answer. As my co-host, Dashiell Driscoll will be my key to unlocking every door at Bayside, a key he assures me Zack Morris would've had. I haven't watched a single episode in its entirety since I walked off the sets in 1993. It's time to wheel that big television into class. Go Bayside!"

The first episode will be released on July 29th, with each episode breaking down an episode of Saved by the Bell. Mark-Paul Gosselaar will be watching the show for the first time while Driscoll gives him some homework to go alongside it. If Gosselaar is anything like Zack Morris, that homework will go uncompleted.

"I would describe my experience as very surreal," Driscoll said of the show. "It's been a really amazing journey for me and I'm so happy to be on it. I thought just getting to make Zack Morris is Trash was such a cool and fun thing. But getting to write on the reboot with Tracy Wigfield as my fearless leader is an absolute dream come true. This is the TV writing I've always wanted to do. So imagine my excitement when the phone rings one day and Mark-Paul Gosselaar is asking me to do a podcast with him! I never could've imagined when I was a kid watching re-runs after school that it would lead to anything productive or fruitful for me. [laughs] But it really led to so many great opportunities years later."

Watching the series back will not be the only time Gosselaar returns to the world of Saved by the Bell, with the actor due to reprise his role in the upcoming reboot. Featuring several of the original cast members, including Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, the series will focus on a new generation of students at Bayside High, including new character Mac Morris, the son of Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski, along with Jessie's son, Jamie Spano. Now working as the Bayside High gym teacher, Lopez will feature heavily in the series, while Gosselaar's Zack Morris will only be involved in a limited capacity.

It is not yet known exactly when we will see the rebooted series debut on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, but the company seems confident we'll see the new Saved by the Bell premiering sometime this year. This comes to us coutesy of Entertainment Weekly.