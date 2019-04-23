Two beloved and critically acclaimed films starring Oscar®-winning* actor Tom Hanks return to more than 600 cinemas nationwide this June from Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures: Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump. Each film commemorates a notable milestone: Saving Private Ryan plays June 2 and 5, in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day; Forrest Gump, which plays June 23 and 25, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. All presentations screen at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time each day.

Director Steven Spielberg's acclaimed epic Saving Private Ryan stars Tom Hanks, Edward Burns, Matt Damon and Tom Sizemore and is considered one of the greatest WWII films ever made in large part because of its astonishingly realistic recreation of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. In addition to its critical acclaim, it was also the highest-grossing film of 1998.

A different war plays a prominent role in the treasured cinematic classic Forrest Gump. Director Robert Zemeckis' film about one man's unique view of the most memorable events of the second half of the 20th century was the top-grossing film of 1994. Starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson and Sally Field, "Forrest Gump" won six Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Tom Hanks), Best Adapted Screenplay (Eric Roth), Best Film Editing and Best Visual Effects.

In addition to its two-day-only theatrical presentations from Fathom Events, Forrest Gump will be available in a newly remastered two-disc Blu-ray™ beginning on May 7, and is also available on 4K Ultra HD and Digital. "Saving Private Ryan" is available in a three-disc 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo Pack and on Digital.

"These two films not only demonstrate why Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood history, they are both among the most acclaimed and most popular movies of the 1990s," said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas. "On the big screen, both Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump are incredible experiences and strengthen our robust line-up of classic film presentations for the year."

Tickets for each film are available beginning today at www.FathomEvents.com and at participating theater box offices.