The Saw franchise isn't done yet. Not by a longshot. The Jigsaw Killer will return as it has come to light that Saw 10 is already in active development at Twisted Pictures. This is especially noteworthy as the latest entry in the series, Spiral, hasn't even been released yet. The movie is, however, scheduled to hit theaters next month. This signals that the studio is confident not only in the movie they have coming, but that they can keep this train on the tracks beyond the ninth entry.

News of Saw 10 first surfaced in a recent production listing. It has since been corroborated by several reports. Twisted Pictures is listed, as is Atomic Monster, the production company founded by James Wan. The original Saw was directed by Wan, so having his company involved makes sense. Especially since Wan has been credited as a producer on all of the movies thus far. As has co-creator James Whannell, who wrote the original, which was released in 2004. Lionsgate has distributed all of the previous entries in the series. It stands to reason they would be involved as well.

Details are currently scarce. Given that Spiral: From the Book of Saw is looking to revitalize the series and take things in a different direction, it's hard to say where things could go in the proposed Saw 10. We know that Tobin Bell's John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, is dead within the canon of the franchise. While he did manage to make an unexpected return in 2017's Jigsaw, it remains to be seen if Bell will have a presence in Spiral. Again, that makes it tough to speculate in regards to how Jigsaw could factor into the next sequel.

Spiral, meanwhile, stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. It sees Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed three previous entries in the series, returning to the helm. The movie centers on Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) who take charge of an investigation into murders that are reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Zeke becomes unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery and winds up at the center of the killer's morbid game. Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger penned the screenplay.

Few franchises of any kind have ever made it to ten entries. Should the next sequel move forward, it will put Saw in rare air. The Fast and the Furious, Hellraiser, Puppet Master, Friday the 13th, Star Trek and James Bond are some of the others that have had at least ten entries over the years.

Saw arrived in 2004 and went on to become a massive hit, earning more than $100 million worldwide against a comparatively minuscule production budget. It successfully revived it in 2017. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Production Weekly.