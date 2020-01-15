The Saw Reboot is hitting theaters this year and it's quite possibly the most interesting entry in the series coming our way since the original. This, despite the fact that we know very little about it. What we do know is that comedian Chris Rock pitched the idea and that's what got the ball rolling. The Saw franchise isn't known for its humor, but Rock decided to inject just a little bit of it into this new movie. But fear not, horror fans, as Rock also promises that it's going to be bloody and gory, very much in line with what we've come to expect.

Chris Rock recently appeared at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Rock is appearing in Fargo season 4 and was helping promote the show. During the event, he was asked why exactly he wanted to get involved with the long-running horror franchise. Here's what Rock had to say about it.

"A lot of times I go to a movie or I watch a TV show and I go, 'Wow, you know, two jokes would have made a big difference in that.' I love Saw, but I was like 'wow, it has almost no humor at all.' So, it seemed like a good place... good fertile ground... by the way, the new Saw, I've seen like a rough cut. It's still Saw... it's bloody, it's gory, but there's like a sprinkling of humor here and there. We're not revamping it, it's not Scary Movie, it's Saw."

Considering that very little has been revealed about Saw 9 up to this point, this should come as welcome news to the ears of fans. It seems the idea isn't to completely reinvent the wheel here. Saw is a horror franchise and they intended to keep it that way. But heading into a ninth entry, some sort of shake-up couldn't hurt. Luckily, they're not going full-on spoof.

Aside from the fact that Chris Rock is in it, we know his character is a cop investigating a series of grisly crimes. Samuel L. Jackson (Captain Marvel, Glass) is set to play his father. The other announced cast members include Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale), as Rock's Partner, Marisol Nichols (Riverdale) as Rock's boss and Nazneen Contractor (Star Trek: Into Darkness) who plays a coroner that will be working closely with Rock's character. Beyond that, it's not clear if Tobin Bell will return as Jigsaw, or if someone else is taking up his mantle.

Darren Lynn Bousman is in the director's chair. Bousman helmed three previous installments in the series, including Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV. To date, across eight entries, the franchise has grossed $976 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of the most successful in horror history. The most recent movie, 2017's Jigsaw, grossed $102 million globally. Saw 9, which doesn't yet have an official title, is set to hit theaters on May 15. This news comes to us via IGN.