Spiral: From the Book of Saw is reportedly the official title of Saw Reboot. But this may be fake, as it hasn't been confirmed by Lionsgate and some initial reports have since been removed from the Internet. The reboot hits theaters later this year and there has been a ton of speculation as to what the official title was going to be. The working title for the horror movie was Organ Donor and is still what is listed on the Wikipedia page for the reboot. However, the Canadian distributor for the project may have let the cat out of the bag a little early with Spiral: From the Book of Saw being used on their site.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw sort of fits into the Saw 9 mythos, since it seems mysterious and a bit ambiguous, while still tied to the franchise as a whole. With the official title seemingly leaking now, we could end up seeing the first footage from the long-awaited reboot in the near future. Production wrapped back in August and there has been very little updates since then on the Darren Lynn Bousman directed Saw sequel.

Chris Rock recently gave a tiny update on Saw 9 on what horror viewers can expect when the movie hits theaters in May. The comedian has seen a rough cut and promises that, "It's still Saw... it's bloody, it's gory, but there's like a sprinkling of humor here and there." Many horror fans expressed some skepticism when Rock was announced as part of the cast, with a few believing it was just a joke. It was no joke and Rock is promising fans that the reboot very much has the roots of the original all over it.

The Saw franchise was good at keeping things consistent throughout eight installments, though some are arguably better than others. As far as any story details for Saw 9, we know Chris Rock is playing a cop investigating a series of grisly crimes, while Samuel L. Jackson plays his father. It's unclear if Tobin Bell will return as Jigsaw, but we should hopefully find out soon enough. Max Minghella plays Rock's Partner, Marisol Nichols is Rock's boss, and Nazneen Contractor plays a coroner that will be working closely with Rock's cop character. It's pretty remarkable that they have been able to keep everything under wraps for as long as they have.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw opens in theaters on May 15th, which should be far out away from Marvel Studios' Black Widow movie to get some box office traction. The Marvel movie opens on May 1st. Horror fans have been looking forward to Saw 9 for quite some time, and if this title sticks, it will be something for these fans to try and decipher while seeing how it fits into the project as a whole. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can head over to Mongrel Media to check out the title.