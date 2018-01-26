Could Saw 9 bring Tobin Bell along for another game? It sounds like that's a strong possibility. We recently learned that Twisted Pictures is having some early conversations about a possible sequel to last year's Jigsaw, the eighth installment of the very successful (at least financially) Saw franchise. Jigsaw managed to bring Bell's character John Kramer back into the fold and, if Saw 9 really does happen, he's game to come back. Not only that, but he's got some ideas in terms of where he would like to see the story go.

The 75-year-old Tobin Bell was recently interviewed to promote the home video release of Jigsaw. When asked about potentially starring in Saw 9, he not only revealed that he's unquestionably interested, but that he wants to explore the origins of the Billy Puppet, who's been a terrifying mascot for the franchise since the very beginning. Here's what Bell had to say about it.

"If they were to continue I'm always interested. Actors act. That's what we do. And I'm always interested in expanding a character and filling him in if there's more story to be told. And when the writing is good and makes people think, and is surprising and intricate and something new. So yes, I'm interested in participating in that. And are there aspects of John that I would like to sing about? Yeah, there are. I don't know that we have truly talked about the origins of Billy. And that's as much as I'll say about that."

Saw IV which takes place after John Kramer's death in Saw III, does explore a bit of the origin of the Billy Puppet, which was made for his son, who died prematurely. An event that helped spark his life as a twisted serial killer. Though, as Tobin Bell sees it, there's more to mine from the Billy storyline. As it stands, it's hard to imagine where the franchise could go, save for a reboot of some kind, after the events of Jigsaw, so that's as good an idea as any for now. Bell also talked a bit about what makes John Kramer such a great character and why he's willing to still play the killer after all these years.

"One of the things about Saw that has been there since James Wan and Leigh Warnell created the project back in 2003 is that what you see is not necessarily what you get. Something is right in front of you... If John is anything, he is a master of deception. He anticipates what's going to happen and he adjusts and he conducts his business based on his appraisal of the people involved. So that's what's most fascinating to me about Saw is this slight of hand that John is master of, and has been since Day 1."

As for Saw 9, the movie hasn't officially been announced yet, but since Jigsaw made more than $100 million worldwide, it seems very likely it will be announced at some point. Not much has been revealed, but we do know that directors Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig will not come back if the sequel ultimately gets the green light. In any event, we now know, thanks to this interview with Screen Rant, that the studio merely has to pick up the phone and Tobin Bell will be there for the next Saw movie.