That's a wrap! Director Darren Lynn Bousman has revealed that the new Saw movie has officially wrapped filming. This latest installment of the long-running and highly-successful horror franchise remains very mysterious, but whatever it is we have coming our way next year, the footage is in the can. What we know for sure is that Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson are in on the action this time around, which is enough on its own to spark some curiosity. To add just a bit of fuel to the fire, Bousman shared one final set photo to honor the occasion.

Plot details are virtually non-existent for the latest entry in the Saw franchise, but Darren Lynn Bousman teased us just a bit with this final photo. We see a room full of green screen that appears to be splattered with fake blood. One wouldn't think of Saw as the kind of series that needs a bunch of green screen work, but it's just one more interesting thing to ponder as we wait for some more concrete details. Bousman appears thrilled in the photo and, in his caption, confirmed that filming is complete.

"That's a wrap!"

2017's Jigsaw successfully revitalized the long-dormant horror series, which kicked off with James Wan's original, twisted tale back in 2004. But this latest entry promises to reinvent the whole thing. It started with an idea from comedian Chris Rock, which then led to the announcement of a new entry. It was one of those rare things that seemed so crazy so impossible, yet turned out to be true. It got even more insane when it was revealed that Samuel L. Jackson was joining in on the violent fun this time around. Beyond that, not much is known.

Chris Rock stars as a cop investigating a series of grisly crimes. Samuel L. Jackson is set to play his father. The other announced cast members include Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale), who will play Rock's Partner and Marisol Nichols (Riverdale) who set to play Rock's boss. Nazneen Contractor (Star Trek: Into Darkness) is also on board as a coroner who is said to be working closely with Rock's character. Beyond that, it's simply been promised that this will be a fresh take, with no specifics as to how that will be accomplished.

Darren Lynn Bousman previously directed three previous entries in the franchise, Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV. The story Chris Rock cooked up was fleshed out into a screenplay by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, who previously penned Jigsaw. The eight prior entries in the series have grossed a combined $976 million at the global box office, making it one of the most successful horror franchises in history. Saw 9, which doesn't yet have an official title, is set to arrive in theaters on May 15, 2020. Be sure to check out the set photo from Darren Bousman's Twitter for yourself.