Would you like to play a game? Those who answered yes would do well to tune into SyFy this weekend as the network is set to air a Saw movies marathon, which will culminate with the network premiere of Jigsaw, the most recent entry in the franchise. With the upcoming sequel, Spiral: From the Book of Saw delayed indefinitely, this could be a good way for horror fans to get their fix of bloody, twisted traps.

Airing on Sunday, April 26 SyFy has put together what they are calling the Saw and Disorder marathon. This will include seven entries in the long-running and highly-successful horror franchise. Sadly, for whatever reason, James Wan's 2004 Saw, which kicked off the series, isn't being included. But starting with Saw II and leading up to the debut of Jigsaw, there will be a full day of blood to go around. Have a look at the full schedule.

SYFY Saw and Disorder marathon schedule

Saw II 8:30-10:30 AM ET/PT

Saw III 10:30 AM-12:30 PM ET/PT

Saw IV 1-3 PM ET/PT

Saw V 3-5 PM ET/PT

Saw VI 5-7 PM ET/PT

Saw 3D 7-9 PM ET/PT

Jigsaw 9-11 PM ET/PT

Saw is easily one of the most successful horror franchises of the 2000s. Unlike The Conjuring universe, which has had a number of spin-offs like the Annabelle trilogy that has bolstered its numbers, Saw has been pretty straightforward, marching on with sequel after sequel for 16 years now. To date, the movies have grossed $982 million at the global box office, making it one of the most financially successful franchises in horror history.

Jigsaw was released in 2017 and brought the series back after a seven-year absence. Directed by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig, it picks up following a series of grisly murders that recall the infamous Jigsaw killer, aka John Kramer. The authorities find themselves chasing a man who has been dead for a decade and they find themselves in the middle of a deadly game that has just begun. Tobin Bell made his unexpected return as John Kramer, which was arguably the movie's big hook.

As for Spiral: From the Book of Saw it stars Chris Rock who helped cook up the idea for the story, with director Darren Lynn Bousman in the director's chair. Bousman previously helmed four entries in the series. Samuel L. Jackson co-stars in what was poised to be one of the big horror offerings of 2020. Unfortunately, given current events, Lionsgate delayed the release, which had been planned for May 15. It hasn't, as of yet, been given a new release date. In the meantime, be sure to tune in for the Saw and Disorder marathon this Sunday. This news comes to us from NBC Universal.