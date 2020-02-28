Director Leigh Whannell has emerged as a horror movie maestro with the likes of the Insidious series and the upcoming The Invisible Man prime examples of this. Best known for helping to create the Saw franchise, Whannell wrote the screenplay for the first three Saw movies. While the franchise has continued on, with a new installment coming later this year, everything since part three has been handled by someone else. Well, the time has come for Whannell to explain one of the reasons why he left the hugely successful horror franchise he helped produce.

"One of the reasons I had to step away from the Saw films I felt was that I couldn't think up any more ways to creatively kill somebody, or dismember them. I was like 'I'm burned out on this.' And they kept going and making those movies, but I just had to step away."

Being burnt out on thinking of increasingly inventive ways to murder and torture people is certainly a doozy of a reason. The entire Saw franchise is built on the creative ways that victims meet their end, and with Whannell unable to come up with anything new, he rightly felt it was time to walk away. It also sounds like there was an element of weariness that led to his decision, with Whannell not only being unable to think of anything but not really wanting to either. Having written yet another scene that involves someone with their eyes stitched together, or some poor individual falling into a needle pit, eventually, you've just got to say 'enough is enough' and move on to other things.

Of course, Leigh Whannell did not go far, and soon we will see his modern-day version of H.G. Well's The Invisible Man. Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister their childhood friend and his teenage daughter. But when Cecilia's abusive ex commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turn lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia's sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

As for the Saw franchise, it is coming back to the big screen thanks to actor and comedian Chris Rock in the form of Spiral, which looks to be breathing new life into the ongoing series.

The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. The movie has been very well-received so far by critics and is scheduled to be released on February 28, 2020. This comes to us courtesy of Reel Blend.