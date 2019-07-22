The untitled Saw reboot movie will come out five months earlier now. The mysterious project, which stars Chris Rock, was originally going to hit theaters on October 23rd, 2020, but it will now open on May 15th, 2020 instead. Not much is clear about the movie, other than the fact that it has been described as "Saw on steroids." Rock is set to star alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols, while Darren Lynn Bousman is returning to direct based on a script by Rock, Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.

The new release date announcement for the Saw reboot should be welcome news for horror fans who have been looking forward to seeing what Chris Rock has come up with. While many were scratching their heads with Rock's involvement, he has admitted to being a fan of the franchise since the start. The comedian revealed he is looking forward to taking the franchise to a "really intense and twisted new place." The Saw movies are known for being pretty twisted already, so it's going to be very interesting to see what Rock does in his new role.

Chris Rock will play a police detective investigating a series of grizzly crimes in the Saw reboot. Samuel L. Jackson portrays Rock's father, while Max Minghella is William Schenk, Rock's partner, and Marisol Nichols is Captain Angie Garza, Rock's boss in the reboot. Story details are being kept under wraps for the time being, but producers say that Rock wanted to put a new twist on the franchise, much like what Eddie Murphy did for the buddy cop genre. Except this is going to be much different with a ton of "twists and turns and hardcore layers."

Chris Rock approached Saw producers Lionsgate with a new spin on the long-running torture-based horror franchise and they loved what they heard. They have since called it "mind-bending." Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake was all for the idea right from the start and fans of the franchise are really starting to wonder what this is going to look like. With that being said, the movie is currently shooting in Toronto and everybody behind-the-scenes is really excited about the new direction Rock is taking the Saw franchise. Hopefully we'll get some more information soon sine we now have a much earlier release date ahead of us.

The Saw reboot sees yet another comedian getting into the horror genre. Jordan Peele famously did it with Get Out with excellent results and Danny McBride did the same thing with the Halloween franchise, which has just green lit two more sequels by McBride and his partner David Gordon Green. Chris Rock in a Saw movie is not something someone could have imagined back in 2004 when the franchise first started, but 2019 is a much different time. The Saw reboot release date change was first reported by Variety.