It might soon be time to play a game on the small screen, as a Saw television series adaptation just might be happening. In a recent interview with Deadline, Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs spoke about the various projects the studio has in the works. While it hasn't yet gotten the greenlight from Lionsgate, Beggs let it be known that discussions are underway to develop Saw as a TV series.

"We're always exploring what we can do in television with something like the Saw franchise, so that's a conversation," Beggs said.

The Lionsgate TV chairman stops short of revealing any additional info, but Deadline reports that the studio is in early talks for a Saw TV series from Mark Burg and Oren Koules' Twisted Television. This follows longstanding rumors that the franchise would be making the switch from movies to television, but this is the closest the potential series has gotten to becoming a reality. It is possible that the studio will make their final decision on a greenlight depending upon the success of Spiral: From the Book of Saw in May.

The Saw TV series isn't yet officially a go, but Beggs says that an American Psycho series is already in the works. According to Beggs, the series is already in development, but no additional details were divulged. Released in 2000 and starring Christian Bale as serial killer Patrick Bateman, the original movie adaptation is very popular among horror fans. It remains to be seen if a new take on the cult classic will bring about similar success.

"We've just wrapped up Dear White People which was a really good experience, Blindspotting is coming up, American Psycho is in development," added Beggs in the Deadlineinterview.

Created by director James Wan and writer Leigh Whannell, the Saw franchise was spawned by the original movie's release in 2004. Its story revolves around serial killer John Kramer, also known as the Jigsaw Killer, who forces his victims to endure horrific traps to potentially escape with their lives. The idea is that if the victims manage to survive these "games" or "tests," they will have been rehabilitated, earning another chance to be a better person in life.

Initially, the franchise concluded with Saw 3D, the eighth installment of the franchise, in 2010. This followed a tradition of releasing new movies every year since 2004. The franchise got its first reboot in 2017 with the release of Jigsaw, directed by the Spierig Brothers and penned by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger. Stolberg and Goldfinger also penned the script for the upcoming sequel, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. Recently, it was reported that a tenth Saw movie, tentatively dubbed Saw X, is also in the works.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is scheduled to be released on May 14, 2021. With Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson in lead roles, the sequel follows a pair of investigators looking into a new series of killings resembling the work of the late Jigsaw Killer (Tobin Bell). This news comes to us from Deadline.